Global Uranium Corp. Announces Appointment of Ungad Chadda as Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Ungad Chadda has been appointed as director of the Company.

Mr. Chadda, who also serves Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is an experienced capital markets regulator and financial services executive having previously worked at TMX Group, the parent company of Toronto Stock Exchange. At TMX Group, Mr. Chadda was responsible for building and maintaining the investor base as well as supporting its public interest mandate and strategies to grow as a company. During his tenure at TMX Group, Mr. Chadda held progressively senior roles, including Director of Listings, TSX Venture Exchange; Chief Operating Officer, TSX Venture Exchange; Vice President, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange; President, Toronto Stock Exchange; CFO of TSX Trust; and SVP, Head of Enterprise Corporate Strategy and External Affairs, TMX Group. Mr. Chadda attended McMaster University, where he received an Honours Bachelor of Commerce in 1994, and received his Chartered Accountancy designation while working with Ernst and Young LLP in 1996. In 2019, Mr. Chadda completed the Director Education Course at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) and was named valedictorian of his graduating class.

The appointment of Mr. Chadda follows the resignation of John Kim, who has served as director since August 2010. The Company thanks Mr. Kim for his invaluable contributions to the Company and wishes him well on his future endeavors.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; the Astro Uranium Project with Cosa Resources Corp in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

