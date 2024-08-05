Global Uranium Corp. Announces Termination of NWA Option Agreement

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Uranium Corp. (“Global Uranium” or the “Company”) announces that it has terminated its option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Forum Energy Metals Corp. (“Forum”) relating to the Northwest Athabasca uranium project (“NWA Project”) in Saskatchewan. As a result, the Company does not hold any interest in the NWA Project. The Company’s decision follows a strategic review of the Company’s portfolio of property interests, and reflects the Company’s decision to focus on deploying capital toward its property interests in Wyoming, where a recently completed radiometric survey identified key uranium anomalies on the Airline #2 property, and its interests in properties in other areas of Saskatchewan, including the Astro Project in the Eastern Athabasca Basin where a 1,480-line-kilometre helicopter-borne ZTEM survey revealed a ~25-kilometre northeast-trending conductive corridor with upside exploration potential.

Ungad Chadda, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We wish Forum, and its new parent Geiger Energy, well in their future exploration efforts at the NWA Project. After a strategic review of our assets, we have determined that focusing our exploration resources on our other property interests, including the Airline and Astro projects, provides us with greater capacity to deliver near- and long-term exploration advancement. By concentrating our capital and team on these assets, we believe that we are positioning the Company for meaningful future progress and value creation.”

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. is a North American uranium exploration company focused on advancing high-quality, strategically located projects. The Company is committed to responsible resource development and to delivering long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation and technical excellence. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Astro Uranium Project with Cosa Resources Corp in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

