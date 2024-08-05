Globally Acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition ® Premieres in Rhode Island





PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition®, the renowned touring exhibition that has welcomed over 3 million visitors worldwide, makes its Rhode Island debut this fall. Opening Friday, October 17 at Warwick Mall, the exhibition offers an extraordinary opportunity to view Michelangelo’s iconic frescoes up close, at life-size scale—right in the heart of Rhode Island.

Rated 4.8 stars globally, the exhibition faithfully recreates all 34 of Michelangelo’s ceiling and altar masterpieces using licensed high-resolution imagery and an advanced printing technique. From The Creation of Adam to The Last Judgment, each fresco is rendered in vivid detail, allowing visitors to explore the depth, emotion, and artistry of the Vatican’s most celebrated space—without crowds, time limits, or a trip to Rome.

“Two of us had seen the real thing in Rome, but one of us had never been. We all truly enjoyed seeing each panel close-up and the information explaining each one. It’s a stunning look at the artist’s great talent.”

— Cynthia M., verified guest review

“This exhibition is like a sanctuary where you’re transformed into a completely different world,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE ® Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibition. “When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines, and we were rushed through. This exhibition will allow Providence residents and visitors from around the region an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up close – at an affordable price. It is an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

“We are honored and excited to be hosting Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” said Domenic Schiavone, Warwick Mall General Manager. “This is an incredible opportunity for Rhode Islanders and our neighbors in the region to experience the amazing artistry that millions have traveled to Rome to see. The exhibition has toured across the country and indeed the world to rave reviews. We’re confident it will do the same here at Warwick Mall. Having been to the Sistine Chapel myself and witnessed its awe-inspiring frescoes, I look forward to seeing them up close and appreciating the details and majesty of the works.”

Tickets available now at SistineChapelExhibit.com/Providence. The exhibition runs through January 18. General Admission tickets start at $26, with discounted admission for seniors, military, students, and children. VIP Tickets include priority access and souvenir guidebook.

Warwick Mall – 400 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, RI

Opens Friday, October 17, 2025

️Final Day: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Hours: Open Wednesday to Sunday

Wednesday–Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM (6:30 PM last entry)

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM (4:30 PM last entry)

The exhibition is presented by SEE ® Global Entertainment in partnership with SBX Group, with Leap Event Technology as the Official Ticketing Provider. Leap provides a suite of technology, marketing, and data solutions for some of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment brands.

About SEE ® Global Entertainment

SEE® Global Entertainment is part of the SEE® family of companies representing the finest in themed entertainment specializing in global touring exhibitions including Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, The X-Files, Asterix, CoComelon Playdate, Frida Kahlo, McQueen PROVOCATEUR™ EXPERIENCE, Michael Jackson, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Museum of Failure, Disgusting Food Museum, and The Art of Banksy: Without Limits. SEE ® is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info visit: www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com .

About SBX Group

SBX Group is a leading global entertainment agency with two distinct divisions: talent and attractions. The talent division represents the business interests of renowned athletes and high-profile media personalities. SBX cultivates strategic partnerships, joint ventures, owned brand IPs, and charitable initiatives, maximizing their clients’ commercial success and personal brand impact. The attractions division specializes in creating, owning, and operating captivating live entertainment experiences. This includes innovative touring productions and permanent installations in major entertainment hubs. For more information, visit www.wearesbx.com.

About Warwick Mall

Warwick Mall is a major regional shopping destination in Rhode Island and surrounding areas, on the north side of Interstate 295 near the junction with Interstate 95. Composed of more than 1,000,000 square feet of retail space and 13 restaurants which includes a Carousel Food Court, and 10-screen movie theatre. www.warwickmall.com

PR CONTACTS

Dakota Laurin, SBX Group

1 (561) 629-2474

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3587732-9112-4bca-9f8a-3faa48e28227



