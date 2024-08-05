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Globex reports Gold assays of up to 1.88 g/t Au over 4.85 metres in the Main Antimony Zone at its Bald Hill Property

Globex reports Gold assays of up to 1.88 g/t Au over 4.85 metres in the Main Antimony Zone at its Bald Hill Property

CBJ Newsmakers

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