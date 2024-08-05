Globex Reports That Emperor to Resume Drilling at the Duquesne West Gold Property

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) have announced the resumption of drilling on the Duquesne West Property in Duparquet Township, Quebec, which is under option from 50% Globex owned Duparquet Assets Ltd.

Historical and recent drilling by Emperor totals approximately 120,000 metres and Emperor believes that this represents only 15% to 20% of what is needed in order to define the gold deposit to a depth of 1,000 metres. Emperor have reported a conceptional model orebody of 1.46 million gold ounces of which 44% may be open pit minable and 56% minable by underground methods.

The drill program is slated to total between 10,000 and 15,000 metres focussed on expanding the open-pit footprint, adding incremental ounces within the host rock surrounding high-grade lenses and twinning select historical drill holes, particularly those either excluded from the MMRE or downgraded to the Inferred category due to the absence of presumed core or collar data. In addition, Emperor will continue assaying unsampled historical core from Globex’s core library from holes within the conceptual open-pit boundaries.

Shareholders are invited to read the entire Emperor press release by clicking here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

Executive Chairman & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, ON M5A 4K2 Tel.: (819) 797-5242

Fax: (819) 797-1470

[email protected]

www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.



