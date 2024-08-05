Going paperless with Alectra helps fill food bank shelves for Ontario families this fall

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This fall, Alectra Utilities is encouraging customers to switch to paperless billing and help support families in need. As part of its annual ebilling campaign, Alectra will donate $25,000 to Feed Ontario’s Full Shelves program, which provides pantry staples and school-friendly snacks to stock food bank shelves across the province. Every customer who switches to ebilling will help put a meal on the table for someone in need.

“By choosing paperless billing, our customers are helping us reduce waste while giving back to the communities we serve,” said Kerry Lakatos-Hayward, Director, Customer Operations, Alectra Utilities. “This back-to-school season, we’re proud to support Feed Ontario and help ensure children have the food they need to thrive.”

The initiative comes at a time when food banks are seeing record demand, with more than 1 million Ontarians visiting food banks over 7.6 million times last year. One-third of food bank visitors were children. Over the past five years, Alectra has helped provide more than 800,000 meals to families in need.

“Feed Ontario relies on the generosity of corporate partners to ensure that every Ontarian has access to healthy and nutritious food,” said Carolyn Stewart, CEO at Feed Ontario. “Last year we distributed more than 16 million pounds of food to food banks across the province, made key investments to help ensure food banks could keep up with the growing demand, and we advocated for evidence-based solutions to address the root causes of food insecurity so that one day, fewer people will need to turn to food banks to get by. Thank you to the team at Alectra for your incredible support and commitment to our work. We look forward to what we will continue to accomplish together in the coming year as we work to create an Ontario where everyone is food secure and no one goes hungry.”

For Alectra Utilities customers, going paperless means:

Safe, convenient online access to your electricity bills.

A monthly email or text when your statement is ready to view.

Faster and easier bill payments.

Less paper waste.

Customers can sign up at AlectraUtilities.com/GoPaperless. Going paperless not only provides fast, secure, and reliable access to bills, but also reduces environmental impact while supporting families across Ontario.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

