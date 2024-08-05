Gold Candle Closes Private Placement for Total Gross Proceeds of $87.3 Million

All figures in Canadian dollars

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gold Candle (“Gold Candle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on September 9, 2025, the Company closed the final tranche of a private placement for total gross proceeds of $87.3 million.

The private placement consisted of the issuance of an aggregate of 27.3 million common shares. This included 12.8 million ordinary common shares and 2.9 million flow-through shares priced at $2.75 per share, and 11.6 million charity flow-through shares priced at $3.80 per share. After completion of the private placement, the Company has 201.0 million common shares outstanding.

The capital raise was strongly supported by existing Gold Candle shareholders, including the Board, management and Trinity Capital Partners, as well as select new institutional investors.

“I am thrilled by the success of this recent financing as it is a critical step in our strategy to advance and de-risk the Kerr-Addison Project. I want to thank all those who participated; we appreciate your support and we will work hard to continue to earn your trust as we progress this exciting project,” stated Rick Howes, Chief Executive Officer.

Gold Candle intends to use the proceeds from the private placement to fund an aggressive exploration program, completion of technical, engineering and economic studies, baseline permitting work on Gold Candle’s 100%-owned Kerr-Addison Project, and for general corporate purposes. The completion of the private placement leaves Gold Candle well capitalized as the Company continues to advance towards a targeted initial public offering in 2026.

About Gold Candle

Gold Candle is a privately funded Canadian exploration company led by a diverse and experienced team of mining professionals. In 2015, the Company acquired claims over the historic Kerr-Addison Gold Mine and surrounding area in McGarry Township, located in the Timiskaming District of Ontario. Gold Candle is committed to responsible mineral exploration that benefits local communities, employees and shareholders while respecting people and the environment.

Contact:

Hannes Portmann

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

[email protected]

