GoldHaven Resources Appoints Steve Vanry as CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Steve Vanry, CFA, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Vanry has 25 years of professional experience in senior management positions with public and private companies, providing expertise in capital markets, strategic planning, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory compliance, accounting and financial reporting. His breadth of experience spans various industries, including mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, high-technology and manufacturing.

Mr. Vanry regularly consults for other listed companies in the role of Director and/or as a senior executive. Mr. Vanry holds the right to use the Chartered Finance Analyst (CFA) and Canadian Investment Manager (CIM) designations and is a member of the CFA Institute and the Vancouver Society of Financial Analysts.

Mr. Vanry succeeds Mr. Sead Hamzagic as Chief Financial Officer, following his resignation from the role effective June 23rd, 2025. GoldHaven wishes to thank Mr. Hamzagic for his time with the Company and wishes him luck in his future endeavors.

The Company also announce that is has granted an aggregate of 200,000 stock options to Mr. Vanry at a price of $0.115 for a period of two years from the grant. The stock option grant is subject to acceptance from the Canadian Stock Exchange (the “Exchange”).

“We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Steve Vanry as Chief Financial Officer,” stated Rob Birmingham, President of GoldHaven. “Steve brings a wealth of experience across capital markets, corporate finance, and strategic planning, with a proven track record of leadership in both public and private companies. His cross-sector expertise and disciplined approach to financial stewardship will be invaluable as we continue to advance our corporate objectives and deliver value to our shareholders.”

About GoldHaven:

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

[email protected]

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

