GoldHaven Resources Commences Maiden Diamond Drilling Program in Brazil to Test High-Priority Gold Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH | OTCQB: GHVNF | Frankfurt: 4QS) (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce commencement of its maiden diamond drilling program at its prospective Copeçal gold Project, located within the Juruena Magmatic Arc in north-central Brazil.

The upcoming drill program will test two key targets—Copeçal East and Copeçal West—identified through a combination of soil and auger drilling geochemistry, magnetic, very low frequency electromagnetic (VLF) and induced polarization (IP) surveys. These high-priority targets represent the culmination of systematic and rigorous exploration work carried out on a completely greenfields terrain.

Figure 1: Copeçal Gold Project showing the Priority Targets (East and West) with the VLF-EM survey area, the High Resistivity Anomaly (> 1800 ohm*m – East), the High Conductivity Anomaly (< 250 ohm*m – West) relative to coincident surface and saprolite Au Geochemistry Anomalies (> 100 ppb Au – East and > 50 ppb Au – West).

The Copeçal Project has a notable exploration pedigree. The broader Juruena region was first identified by AngloGold Ashanti after rigorous in-house generative work, as one of Brazil’s most prospective greenfields belts. As part of their regional targeting strategy, AngloGold launched an extensive stream sediment sampling program, which highlighted several gold anomalous drainages—including those surrounding what is now the Copeçal Project. This initial reconnaissance was followed by more detailed soil geochemistry and geophysical programs, which defined the prominent east and west target zones GoldHaven has started to drill.

Despite the early promise of the project, AngloGold Ashanti ultimately left Brazil for a combination of factors, including a global downturn in exploration spending and a strategic pivot following their discovery of the Tropicana deposit in Western Australia. This shift in focus pulled resources away from Brazil at the time.

Jon Hill, GoldHaven’s Country Manager in Brazil and AngloGold Ashanti’s former Exploration Manager during the project’s initial discovery phase, shared his thoughts on the significance of the upcoming drilling:

“Copeçal has all the hallmarks of a compelling greenfields opportunity. As part of the original team that identified the area, I’ve always believed this project warranted drill testing. It sits in an underexplored but highly fertile mineral belt, and thanks to AngloGold’s foundational work, we have robust geochemical and geophysical datasets to guide us. Exploration is rarely instant—it requires time, persistence, belief, and, of course, a bit of luck. But with the caliber of the targets we’re testing, I’m confident that Copeçal has the potential to host an important mineralized system. I’m looking forward to writing the exam on this project with GoldHaven.”

Copeçal’s strategic location positions it among a growing cluster of significant gold discoveries and developments in the region. Projects such as G Mining’s multi-million-ounce Tocantinzinho deposit are now in development, while junior explorers including Altamira Gold, Cabral Gold, Keystone Mining, and Jangada Mines are making strides towards potential development decisions, supported by widespread mineralization and improving infrastructure.

Figure 2: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within Alta Floresta gold province, with competitor locations. Sourced from www.jangadamines.com

“We are thrilled to have drills turning at Copeçal as we launch our maiden diamond drilling program in Brazil,” stated Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. “This is a pivotal moment for GoldHaven, as we advance from target definition into true discovery work. Our team has done an exceptional job building a robust geochemical and geophysical foundation, and now we are in the exciting phase of testing those targets. With the caliber of anomalies we’ve defined and the proven fertility of the Juruena Magmatic Arc, we believe Copeçal has the potential to deliver a significant gold discovery. We look forward to keeping our shareholders updated as results come in from this highly anticipated program.”

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven’s tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favourable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining’s Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti’s exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.

Figure 3: Location of the Copeçal Gold Project within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Igautu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, an independent Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

