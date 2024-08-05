Good Samaritan President and CEO Honoured Among Canada’s Most Powerful Women

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Good Samaritan Society and Good Samaritan Canada (Good Samaritan) are proud to announce that Dr. Katherine Chubbs, President and CEO, has been named one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners by the Women’s Executive Network (WXN).

This national recognition celebrates outstanding women across Canada who demonstrate bold leadership, vision, and impact within their industries and communities. The 2025 theme, Rise Boldly, honours women who are transforming challenge into opportunity and courage into legacy.

“Dr. Chubbs embodies what it means to rise boldly,” said Marlene Raasok, Board Chair, Good Samaritan. “Her compassionate leadership and unwavering commitment to person-centered care have strengthened Good Samaritan’s mission and inspired our teams to make a difference every day. This recognition is a reflection of her character, dedication, and the positive change she continues to drive in the continuing care sector.”

Since joining Good Samaritan in 2020, Dr. Chubbs has led transformative initiatives to enhance quality of living, empower employees, and advance equity, diversity, inclusion and Reconciliation across all levels of the organization. Under her leadership, Good Samaritan continues to build sustainable, faith-based communities that foster belonging, dignity, and purpose for seniors and individuals with complex needs throughout Alberta and British Columbia.

“I am deeply honoured to be recognized alongside so many extraordinary leaders,” said Dr. Katherine Chubbs. “To rise boldly means to lead with courage and compassion, to break barriers with integrity, and to lift others along the way. This award reflects not just my journey, but the collective strength of our Good Samaritan family and our shared commitment to serve with excellence.”

The 2025 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners were announced by WXN on October 30, 2025. Winners will be celebrated at the Top 100 Awards Gala on November 27, 2025, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

A full list of award recipients is available at https://wxnetwork.com/page/2025Top100AwardWinners.

About Good Samaritan

As the largest faith-based, not-for-profit provider of senior care and programs in Western Canada, The Good Samaritan Society and Good Samaritan Canada are committed to creating safe, inclusive, and compassionate communities where individuals experience caring, belonging, and purpose. With over 76 years of service, Good Samaritan provides continuing care, assisted and supportive living, and specialized health programs guided by the values of Excellence, Inclusion, Healthy Relationships, and Servant Leadership.

Learn more at www.gss.org.

About WXN

The Women’s Executive Network (WXN) celebrates and inspires women leaders across Canada, providing access to networking, mentorship, and learning opportunities to support women in achieving their full potential. Through its annual Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards, WXN honours outstanding women who are shaping the future of business, government, healthcare, education, and community leadership.

Learn more at www.wxnetwork.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Paola Gatica

Director, Communications and Board Support

The Good Samaritan Society

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 780-907-9265



CBJ Newsmakers