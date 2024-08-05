Goodfood Announces Management Change

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) announced today that Neil Cuggy, co-founder, President, and Chief Operating Officer, will step down from his executive roles effective January 16, 2026. He will remain on the Board of Directors until the next annual shareholder meeting in February 2026.

The Board thanks Mr. Cuggy for his leadership and contributions to Goodfood.

Effective immediately, Selim Bassoul, non-executive Chair of the Board, will become Executive Chair, and Donald Olds will serve as Lead Independent Director. As Executive Chair, Mr. Bassoul will guide the Company’s strategic direction and work with the Board on building an efficient, agile leadership structure that supports Goodfood’s next stage of growth.

“I am very excited about where Goodfood is headed,” said Mr. Bassoul. “We have strong assets, a committed team, and a powerful platform on which we can build. We are focused on unlocking the full potential of our business, as we look to strengthen our core and explore opportunities to deliver long-term value for shareholders.”

The Board will share further updates on permanent leadership appointments in January as the Company advances its transformation plan.

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is Canada’s leading digitally native meal solutions brand, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers nationwide to enjoy delicious, sustainable meals at home. Goodfood connects partner farms and suppliers directly to customers’ kitchens, reducing food waste and retail overhead. Headquartered in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities in Quebec and Alberta, Goodfood is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand.

