GoWest.ai Launches BizVantage.ai — The Channel’s First AI Readiness & Policy Automation Platform

TORONTO, ON , Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoWest.ai has announced the soft launch of BizVantage.ai, the first platform built for MSPs, dealers, and AI advisors to deliver professional-grade AI Readiness Assessments and custom AI Policies in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional consulting.

A photo of GoWest.ai and BizVantage.ai founder, West McDonald

Select partners across North America are testing the platform through an early-access program, with a public waitlist now open at www.bizvantage.ai.

“95% of AI initiatives fail because readiness and governance are skipped,” said West McDonald, Founder of GoWest.ai. “BizVantage.ai changes that—it helps partners deliver proven AI readiness strategies quickly, affordably, and at scale.”

Built on GoWest.ai’s refined AI Readiness Assessment Methodology, BizVantage.ai automates everything from interviews and workflow analysis to readiness reports and governance policy creation—cutting weeks of work down to hours.

Key Capabilities

Smart Interview Engine: Adapts to each department to uncover AI opportunities.

Adapts to each department to uncover AI opportunities. Automated Report Generator: Produces branded readiness reports instantly.

Produces branded readiness reports instantly. AI Policy Builder: Creates tailored governance frameworks in minutes.

Built for the Outcome-Based Future

As the managed services industry shifts from seat-based to outcome-based pricing, BizVantage.ai enables partners to deliver measurable, high-value AI advisory services that drive results and recurring revenue.

What Early Adopters Gain

The ability to perform fully automated AI readiness assessments

Instant generation of compliant AI policies for every client

Stronger client relationships through AI leadership and strategy

“BizVantage isn’t just software—it’s a new business model for the channel,” McDonald added. “We’re giving partners the power to scale trusted AI advisory services profitably, while others are still figuring out where to start.”

About GoWest.ai



GoWest.ai helps organizations adopt and scale AI responsibly through readiness assessments, enablement, and policy development—empowering MSPs, service providers, and dealers to lead in the AI era.

Media Contact:



Lesley Stratford

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers