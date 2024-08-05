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Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Ecopetrol for The Development of Fields in the Middle Magdalena Valley Adjacent to Gran Tierra’s Largest Producing Field

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Ecopetrol for The Development of Fields in the Middle Magdalena Valley Adjacent to Gran Tierra’s Largest Producing Field

CBJ Newsmakers

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