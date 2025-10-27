Greenridge Exploration Receives Airborne MobileMT Survey Results for the Sabre Uranium Project in Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenridge Exploration Inc. (“Greenridge” or the “Company”) (CSE: GXP | FRA: HW3 | OTCQB: GXPLF), is pleased to announce the results of a high-resolution helicopter-borne Mobile Magnetotellurics (“MobileMT”) survey (the “Survey”) at the Sabre Uranium Project (“Sabre”, or the “Project”) located in the northern Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Highlights of the Survey at Sabre

The Survey successfully identified robust basement conductors at depths of approximately 300 to 400 metres, exhibiting the characteristic response of graphite-rich lithologies (please see Figure 1). These graphitic conductors may indicate key structural and chemical traps for uranium deposition within the Athabasca Basin.

Alongside the basement conductor responses, the system identified areas of secondary conductivity at shallower depths within the overlying Athabasca sandstone sequence. These anomalies may indicate clay alteration halos, which typically form near hydrothermal fluid flow related to unconformity-type uranium mineralizing systems.

The MobileMT data confirm several structural corridors trending from northeast to southwest, as well as cross-cutting features, some of which are spatially associated with uraniferous sandstone boulders found at surface. These structures could potentially serve as fluid pathways or structural controls influencing mineralization. The origin of the boulders is still unknown, making these features a high-priority target for further exploration.

Figure 1 – MobileMT Conductors with Fault Structures and Uranium Occurrences

Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated: “Greenridge is very pleased to receive these geophysical results for Sabre, which confirms the Company’s belief that the Project is highly-prospective for unconformity-type uranium deposits at a time when uranium has become a critical commodity. Greenridge is one step closer to drill testing Sabre in the months to come.”

About the Survey

Expert Geophysics Limited (“EGL”) carried out the Survey, which totaled 1,536-line kilometres flown at 200-metre line spacing over a 232 square kilometre area. Processing of the airborne data collected was performed by Convolutions Geoscience using the most advanced digital processing tools currently available.

EGL introduced its MMT system in 2018 as a next-generation platform for airborne natural source audio-frequency magnetotellurics (“AFMAG”). The method utilizes naturally occurring electromagnetic energy generated by global lightning activity, which propagates through the atmosphere as low-frequency plane waves and couples into the subsurface. These natural fields induce secondary electromagnetic responses within the earth, which are measured by the MMT system.

By analyzing variations in the amplitude and phase of the received AFMAG fields, MMT provides high-resolution mapping of subsurface electrical resistivity contrasts. The system is capable of investigating to depths exceeding approximately one (1) kilometre, making it particularly well suited for exploration in regions such as the Athabasca Basin, where the depth to the unconformity between the Athabasca Supergroup sandstones and the underlying basement rocks can vary from surface exposure to several hundred metres over relatively short lateral distances.

About Sabre

Sabre is located on the northern edge of the Athabasca Basin approximately thirty (30) kilometres west of Stony Rapids and ten (10) kilometres south of Fond du Lac, Saskatchewan. The Project consists of 28 mineral claims totaling 23,178 hectares and is prospective for hosting unconformity-related uranium mineralization. The Fond du Lac uranium deposit, a shallow, sandstone-hosted deposit, is located approximately 5.5 kilometres to the northwest of the Project’s western boundary, which may demonstrate the prospectivity of the region for the deposition of uranium mineralization.1

Historical exploration at the Project has identified anomalous uranium-bearing sandstone boulders and outcrop at surface,2 numerous interpreted fault structures, and EM conductors interpreted to lie at depths greater than 300 metres. Drill testing for uranium within the current boundaries of the Project is limited to five (5) historical drill holes. Hole MNL-02, drilled by UEX Corporation in 2006, intersected highly anomalous dravite veining (a boron-rich clay mineral) in the sandstone at a depth of 290.5 metres,3 which is a clay alteration mineral commonly associated with uranium deposition in the Athabasca Basin.

Moving loop time domain EM ground surveys are recommended for the winter of 2025-2026 to provide greater detail of the airborne conductors for future drill testing. Sabre is fully-permitted for uranium exploration, including prospecting, geophysical surveys and drilling, until November 30, 2027. Engagement with local communities is ongoing with the goal of creating a mutually beneficial relationship between the Company and the residents of the Northern Athabasca region.

Statement of Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sean Hillacre, P. Geo., Technical Advisor and a geological consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Hillacre has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Project, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Greenridge have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Project. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, or other properties located within the Athabasca Basin, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project. The QP has been unable to verify the information pertaining to the Fond du Lac uranium deposit, and the deposit is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the property that is the subject of this disclosure.

About Greenridge Exploration Inc.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. (CSE: GXP | OTCQB: GXPLF | FRA: HW3) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of critical mineral projects in Canada. The Company owns or has interests in 21 projects and additional claims covering approximately 281,100 hectares with considerable exposure to potential uranium, lithium, nickel, copper and gold discoveries. The Company is led by an experienced management team and board of directors with significant expertise in capital raising and advancing mining projects.

Greenridge has one of the largest uranium property portfolios in Canada consisting of 13 projects and additional prospective claims covering approximately 194,350 hectares. The Company has opportunities to realize value in a further 8 strategic metals projects which include lithium, nickel, gold, and copper exploration properties totalling approximately 86,750 hectares. Project highlights include:

The Black Lake property, located in the NE Athabasca Basin, (40% Greenridge, 50.43% UEC, 8.57% Orano Canada) saw a 2004 discovery hole (BL-18) return 0.69% U 3 O 8 over 4.4m. 4

O over 4.4m. The Hook-Carter property (20% Greenridge, 80% Denison Mines Corp.) is strategically located in the SW Margin of the Athabasca Basin, sitting ~13km from NexGen Energy Ltd.’s Arrow deposit and its newly-discovered Patterson Corridor East, and ~20 km from Paladin Energy’s Ltd.’s Triple R deposit.

The Gibbons Creek property hosts high-grade uraniferous boulders located in 2013, with grades of up to 4.28% U 3 O 8 5 , and the McKenzie Lake project saw a 2023 prospecting program return three anomalous rock samples, which included analytical values of 844 ppm U-total (0.101% U 3 O 8 ), 273 ppm U-total, and 259 ppm U-total. 6

O , and the McKenzie Lake project saw a 2023 prospecting program return three anomalous rock samples, which included analytical values of 844 ppm U-total (0.101% U O ), 273 ppm U-total, and 259 ppm U-total. The Nut Lake property located in the Thelon Basin includes historical drilling which intersected up to 9ft of 0.69% U 3 O 8 including 4.90% U 3 O 8 over 1ft from 8ft depth. 7 In 2024, Greenridge’s prospecting program located a float sample that returned 31.13% U 3 O 8 , sourced from the Tundra Showing. 8

O including 4.90% U O over 1ft from 8ft depth. In 2024, Greenridge’s prospecting program located a float sample that returned 31.13% U O , sourced from the Tundra Showing. The Firebird Nickel property has seen two drill programs (7 holes totaling 1,339 m), where hole FN20-002 intersected 23.8 m of 0.36% Ni and 0.09% Cu, including 10.6 m of 0.55% Ni and 0.14% Cu. 9

The Electra Nickel project 2022 drill program included results of 2,040 ppm Ni over 1m and 1,260 ppm Ni over 3.5m.10

The Company has strategic partnerships which includes uranium projects being operated and advanced by Denison Mines Corp. and Uranium Energy Corp. The Company’s management team, board of directors, and technical team brings significant expertise in capital raising and advancing mining projects and is poised to attract new investors and raise future capital.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2014422-347e-4763-a8af-367c1ee0c5ec



