Grengine Selected for DIANA Deep-Tech Accelerator, Advancing Cyber-Secure Energy Solutions

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edmonton-based Grengine has been selected to participate in NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) 2026 Challenge Programme, joining a cohort of up to 150 pioneering companies from 24 NATO countries. The programme connects innovators with military end-users, mentors, and investors, accelerating the development, validation, and adoption of cutting-edge technologies that address critical defence and security challenges.

“Being selected for DIANA — the world’s most competitive deep-tech accelerator — is an incredible honour,” said Connie Stacey, CEO & Founder of Grengine. “This recognition from NATO validates the strategic importance of cyber-secure, resilient energy systems and affirms the global relevance of what we’re building at Grengine. For us, this is more than a milestone — it’s a mandate to help power and protect the systems that protect us. We’re proud to represent Canadian innovation on the world stage.”

James Appathurai, Interim Managing Director of NATO DIANA, added: “DIANA’s mission is to find the most innovative companies, help them advance their solutions and grow their business, and get the technologies we need into the hands of NATO operators. Over the next year, these innovators will accelerate breakthrough technologies that can help to transform how the Alliance defends against current and emerging threats.”

Starting in January 2026, Grengine will receive contractual funding and gain access to DIANA’s network of accelerator sites and more than 200 test centres across NATO nations, advancing its dual-use technology for energy and power applications with both defence and civilian impact.

ABOUT NATO DIANA

NATO DIANA finds and accelerates cutting-edge technologies to deliver battle-winning defence and security solutions for the Alliance, while fostering deep-tech innovation. As a cornerstone of NATO’s innovation and technology strategy, DIANA brings together world-class talent and the latest advancements to maintain the Alliance’s technological edge. Leveraging a network of leading accelerator sites, test centres, expert mentors, and Allied expertise across 32 nations, DIANA empowers innovators working at the intersection of defence readiness, commercial potential, and technological breakthroughs. For any questions on DIANA’s announcement, media or guidelines, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT GRENGINE

Grengine is an Edmonton-based clean-energy company creating modular, plug-and-play battery energy storage systems that make reliable green power accessible anywhere. Built and manufactured in Alberta, Grengine’s stackable and scalable technology replaces traditional diesel generation, supports renewable integration, and brings dependable energy to communities and operations of all sizes. Formerly Growing Greener Innovations, the company is driven by a mission to eliminate energy poverty and deliver ethical, sustainable power solutions worldwide. Learn more at www.grengine.com

ABOUT EDMONTON UNLIMITED

Edmonton Unlimited is the City of Edmonton’s innovation agency and a convenor for the region’s growing tech and innovation ecosystem. Edmonton Unlimited supports entrepreneurs at every stage— from first-time founders to companies preparing for global scale—by providing programs and spaces that foster collaboration and momentum. With a focus on building a strong, connected entrepreneurial community, Edmonton Unlimited helps innovators learn, grow, and take their next big step.

Media Inquiries:

Connie Stacey

CEO & Founder, Grengine

Ph: 780-488-0527

[email protected]



