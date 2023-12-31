Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSX: GCG; GCG.A) Announces 2024 Third Quarter Operating Results

TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

All per share figures disclosed below are stated on a diluted basis.

For the periods ended September 30, Three months Nine months ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 98,128 $ 62,611 $ 224,789 $ 178,937 Operating earnings 3,594 18,474 30,245 46,752 Net gains (losses) 39,999 (17,358) 13,575 (2,960) Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 39,069 (2,270) 37,780 34,514 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations — — — 554,933 Net earnings (loss) 39,069 (2,270) 37,780 589,447 EBITDA (1) $ 14,120 $ 24,611 $ 54,402 $ 65,181 Adjusted cash flow from operations (1) 13,979 21,568 43,928 55,568 Attributable to shareholders: Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 38,633 $ (2,506) $ 36,663 $ 33,563 Net earnings (loss) 38,633 (2,506) 36,663 496,242 EBITDA(1) 13,407 23,986 52,428 62,683 Adjusted cash flow from operations (1) 13,328 20,971 41,876 53,051 Per share amounts (diluted): Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 1.58 $ (0.11) $ 1.49 $ 1.40 Net earnings (loss) 1.58 (0.11) 1.49 19.40 EBITDA(1) 0.56 1.02 2.12 2.49 Adjusted cash flow from operations (1) 0.56 0.89 1.70 2.12

As at 2024 2023 2023 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) September 30 December 31 September 30 Total client assets $ 165,061 $ 58,774 $ 56,215 Shareholders’ equity 1,244 1,241 1,201 Securities 1,168 1,318 1,276 Per share amounts (diluted): Shareholders’ equity (1) $ 50.35 $ 49.39 $ 47.54 Securities (1) 47.27 52.44 50.49

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, Guardian closed the previously announced acquisitions: On July 2, 2024, the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Sterling Capital Management LLC (“Sterling”), a Charlotte, North Carolina-based investment management firm with US $76.9 billion in Total Clients Assets (which includes Assets Under Management and Assets Under Advisement) as at September 30, 2024; and on September 3, 2024, the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Galibier Capital Management Ltd. (“Galibier”) a Toronto, Canada-based investment management firm with Total Client Assets of $1.1 billion, as at September 30, 2024. The following discussions include the financial results of the two acquired businesses from the date of their acquisitions, which resulted in certain consolidated measures, such as Total Client Assets, Net revenues and Expenses, experiencing larger than usual increases. Also, Guardian incurred transaction and other related costs (“Transitional” costs), arising from these acquisitions, which are expected to be either one-time or short-term in nature. These Transitional costs have had a dampening effect on certain of the measures, such as Operating earnings and EBITDA(1) in the current quarter.

Guardian is reporting Total Client Assets of $165.1 billion as at September 30, 2024, which includes $105 billion of additions from the two acquired businesses.

Guardian’s Net revenue for the current quarter was $98.1 million, compared to $62.6 million in the same quarter in the prior year, with $37.4 million being contributed by the two acquired businesses.

Guardian’s Operating earnings and EBITDA(1) were $3.6 million and $14.1 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $18.5 million and $24.6 million, respectively, in the same quarter in the prior year. Included in the current results were $10.1 million of Transitional costs described above.

Net gains in the current quarter were $40.0 million, compared to Net losses of $17.4 million in the same quarter in the prior year, which largely reflect the changes in fair values of Guardian’s Securities portfolio.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders were $38.6 million in the current quarter, compared to a loss of $2.5 million in the comparative period, resulting largely from the Net gains described above.

Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders(1) for the current quarter was $13.3 million, compared to $21.0 million in the comparative period. The decrease of $7.6 million was due largely to decrease in Operating earnings as described above.

During the current quarter, Guardian returned to shareholders $9.1 million in dividends and $3.9 million in share buybacks.

Guardian’s Shareholders’ equity as at September 30, 2024 was $1,244 million, or $50.35 per share(1), compared to $1,241 million, or $49.39 per share(1) as at December 31, 2023. Guardian’s Securities as at September 30, 2024 had a fair value of $1,168 million, or $47.27 per share(1), compared to $1,318 million, or $52.44 per share(1) as at December 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors is pleased to have declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on January 17, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 10, 2025.

The Company’s financial results for the past eight quarters are summarized in the following table.

Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 As at ($ in millions) Total client assets $ 165,061 $ 58,628 $ 61,316 $ 58,774 $ 56,215 $ 56,527 $ 56,326 $ 53,303 For the three months ended ($ in thousands) Net revenue $ 98,128 $ 64,164 $ 62,497 $ 62,245 $ 62,611 $ 61,833 $ 54,493 $ 50,681 Operating earnings 3,594 14,333 12,318 13,097 18,474 17,038 11,240 8,790 Net gains (losses) 39,999 (39,161) 12,737 60,747 (17,358) (3,736) 18,134 18,225 Net earnings (losses) from continuing operations 39,069 (22,730) 21,441 68,048 (2,270) 11,532 24,852 25,249 Net earnings from discontinued operations — — — — — — 554,933 6,386 Net earnings (losses) 39,069 (22,730) 21,441 68,048 (2,270) 11,532 579,785 31,635 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders 38,633 (23,137) 21,167 67,087 (2,506) 11,145 24,524 24,679 Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders 38,633 (23,137) 21,167 67,087 (2,506) 11,145 487,203 29,961 Per share amounts (in $) Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to shareholders Basic $ 1.66 $ (0.99) $ 0.90 $ 2.85 $ (0.11) $ 0.47 $ 1.04 $ 1.02 Diluted 1.58 (0.99) 0.86 2.68 (0.11) 0.45 1.00 0.96 Net earnings (loss) attributable to shareholders: Basic $ 1.66 $ (0.99) $ 0.90 $ 2.85 $ (0.11) $ 0.47 $ 20.27 $ 1.24 Diluted 1.58 (0.99) 0.86 2.68 (0.11) 0.45 18.79 1.16 Dividends paid $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 As at Shareholders’ equity($ in millions) $ 1,244 $ 1,223 $ 1,255 $ 1,241 $ 1,201 $ 1,213 $ 1,242 $ 768 Per share amounts(in $) Basic $ 53.71 $ 52.59 $ 53.69 $ 52.87 $ 50.90 $ 51.11 $ 52.42 $ 31.84 Diluted 50.35 49.34 50.30 49.39 47.54 47.63 48.73 29.43 Total Class A and Common shares outstanding (shares in thousands) 24,867 24,959 25,136 25,230 25,408 25,609 26,113 26,246

Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. It also manages a proprietary portfolio of securities. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of trustworthiness, integrity and stability have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, contact:

Donald Yi George Mavroudis Chief Financial Officer President and Chief Executive Officer (416) 350-3136 (416) 364-8341 Investor Relations: [email protected] .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company’s actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, the outbreak and severity of pandemics, such as COVID 19, military conflicts in various parts of the world, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

(1) Non IFRS Measures

The Company’s management uses EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to shareholders, including the per share amount, Adjusted cash flows from operations, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, including the per share amount, Shareholders’ equity per share and Securities per share to evaluate and assess the performance of its business. These measures do not have standardized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. However, management believes that most shareholders, creditors, other stakeholders and investment analysts prefer to include the use of these measures in analyzing the Company’s results. The Company defines EBITDA as net earnings before interest, income taxes, amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, net gains or losses and net earnings from discontinued operations. EBITDA attributable shareholders as EBITDA less the amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. The Company defines Adjusted cash flow from operations as net cash from operating activities, net of changes in non-cash working capital items and cash flows from discontinued operations. Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders as Adjusted cash flow from operations less the amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. A reconciliation between these measures and the most comparable IFRS measures are as follows:

For the periods ended September 30, Three months Nine months ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) $ 39,069 $ (2,270 ) $ 37,780 $ 589,447 Add (deduct): Net earnings from discontinued operations — — — (554,933 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 4,524 3,386 6,040 9,278 Net (gains) losses (39,999 ) 17,358 (13,575 ) 2,960 Stock-based compensation 1,067 875 2,991 2,712 Interest expense 3,682 1,918 8,760 5,900 Amortization 5,777 3,344 12,406 9,817 EBITDA 14,120 24,611 54,402 65,181 Less attributable to non-controlling interests in continuing operations (713 ) (625 ) (1,974 ) (2,498 ) EBITDA attributable to shareholders $ 13,407 $ 23,986 $ 52,428 $ 62,683

For the periods ended September 30, Three months Nine months ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash from operating activities $ 39,609 $ 29,072 $ 46,075 $ 54,141 Add (deduct): Net cash from operating activities, discontinued operations — — — (10,087 ) Net change in non-cash working capital items (25,630 ) (7,504 ) (2,147 ) 1,801 Net change in non-cash working capital items, discontinued operations — — — 9,713 Adjusted cash flow from operations 13,979 21,568 43,928 55,568 Less attributable to non-controlling interests, continuing operations (651 ) (597 ) (2,052 ) (2,517 ) Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders $ 13,328 $ 20,971 $ 41,876 $ 53,051

The per share amounts for EBITDA attributable to shareholders, Adjusted cash flow from operations attributable to shareholders, Shareholders’ equity and Securities per share are calculated by dividing the amounts by diluted shares, which Is calculated in a manner similar to net earnings attributable to shareholders per share. More detailed descriptions of these non-IFRS measures are provided in the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis.



CBJ Newsmakers