Guardian Capital LP Wins Three LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Guardian Capital LP (“Guardian Capital”) is proud to announce that it has won three LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, including Best Canadian Equity Fund over three and five years, and Best Bond Fund Family Group over three years.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, presented annually, recognize mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and fund companies that have consistently delivered strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Guardian Capital was recognized as follows:

CANADA FUND AWARDS: Fund Name CIFSC Category* Award Period Portfolio Count Recognition Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund

– Series F Canadian Equity 3 Years 92 Trophy 5 Years 79 Certificate CANADA GROUP AWARDS: Firm Name Asset Class Group Recognition Guardian Capital Bond Trophy

Guardian Capital’s Managing Director, Retail Asset Management, Barry Gordon, said, “Recognition by the Lipper Fund Awards is truly an honour for our company, and our Canadian Equity and Fixed Income portfolio management teams. At Guardian Capital, we are committed to providing high-quality investment solutions that strive to deliver risk-adjusted returns that meet the needs of our clients. Individually and collectively, we are proud that these awards reflect the constant drive for excellence and professionalism of our portfolio teams.”

Canada Fund Award: Canadian Equity

Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund (the “Fund”), Series F, was awarded the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Award Trophy for the best three-year performance in the Canadian Equity category for the period ended July 31, 2025, ranking first out of 92 mutual funds eligible for consideration. Additionally, the Fund received the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Award Certificate for best five-year performance, ranking first of 79 mutual funds eligible for consideration.

Mr. Gordon continued, “Canadian investors looking for high-conviction and growth at home need look no further than Guardian Canadian Focused Equity Fund. Capturing 15-25 of Guardian Capital’s Canadian Equity team’s “highest conviction ideas” for Canadian stocks at any time, across sectors and industries, the team aims to tactically position the Fund for capital growth and profitability based on their analysis of cyclical market drivers, regardless of the current economic or market environment.”

Performance for the Series F of the Canadian Focused Equity Fund for the period ended July 31, 2025, is: 27.8% (1 year), 26.2% (3 years), 20.1% (5 years), n/a (10 years) and 14.5% (since inception; May 14, 2019). Other series of the Fund have different fees and expenses, and performance and ratings will vary. The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leaders Ratings of Series F of the Fund for the applicable periods are: 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), n/a (10 years) and 5 (overall).

Canada Group Award: Fixed Income

The LSEG Lipper Fund Award for Best Bond Fund Family Group recognizes fund families with high average scores for all funds within a particular asset class. Guardian Capital and its Fixed Income team were awarded a 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Trophy for their risk-adjusted three-year performance.

The Canada Group Award was based on risk-adjusted performance over three years for the following Guardian Capital Funds:

GC One Fixed Income Portfolio (Series A)

Guardian Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund (Series F)

Guardian Canadian Bond Fund (Series F)

Guardian Short Duration Bond Fund (Series F)

Sustainable Income 100 Fund (Series CCF)

“Our long-tenured and experienced Fixed Income team have been recognized for the rigorous active management that they bring to Guardian Capital’s distinct suite of bond solutions,” said Mr. Gordon. “In recent years, we have expanded our existing core, traditional fixed income offerings, which LSEG Lipper has recognized with the Bond Fund Family Group Award, to now include defined maturity funds and exchange-traded funds designed to deliver attractive tax-efficient yield and clarity around income, all important considerations for Canadian investors.”

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guardian Capital Group Limited and the successor to its original investment management business, which was founded in 1962. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions/.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

Guardian Capital Group Limited (“Guardian”) is a global investment management company servicing institutional, retail and private clients through its subsidiaries. As of June 30, 2025, Guardian had C$164.1 billion of total client assets while managing a proprietary investment portfolio with a fair market value of C$1.2 billion. Founded in 1962, Guardian’s reputation for steady growth, long-term relationships and its core values of authenticity, integrity, stability and trustworthiness have been key to its success over six decades. Its Common and Class A shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as GCG and GCG.A, respectively. To learn more about Guardian, visit www.guardiancapital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Noble

[email protected]

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release may include statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Guardian Capital LP undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About the Lipper Methodology

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for Canada are granted annually and highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible Classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award that year. LSEG Group is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider. For more information, please refer to their website at www.lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed. From LSEG Lipper Fund Awards © 2025 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return

The Lipper Leaders Rating System includes Lipper Ratings for Consistent Return, which reflects a fund’s historical risk-adjusted returns relative to funds in the same Classification*, and takes into account both short- and long-term risk-adjusted performance, together with a measure of a fund’s consistency. The measure is based on the Lipper Effective Return computation. Effective Return is a risk-adjusted return measure that looks back over a variety of holding periods (measured in days, weeks, months, and/or years). The overall calculation is based on an equal-weighted average of percentile ranks of the Consistent Return metrics over three, five-, and ten-year periods (if applicable). The highest 20% of funds in each Classification are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a rating of 5, the next 20% receive a rating of 4, the middle 20% are rated 3, the next 20% are rated 2, and the lowest 20% are rated 1. Lipper Leaders Ratings are subject to change every month.

*Lipper Classification uses CIFSC categories in Canada, rather than Lipper Global classifications. The Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee (CIFSC) is a Canadian independent organization that defines the categories of funds.

Lipper Asset Class Group Awards

Asset class group awards for Canada will be given to the best fund family group with at least three equity, bond or mixed-asset portfolios in the respective asset class. The highest average decile rank of the three years’ Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) measure of the eligible funds per asset class group will determine the award winner over the three-year period. In cases of identical results, the higher average percentile rank will determine the winner.

The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns, including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemptions, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Performance is calculated net of fees.

Please read the prospectus, Fund Facts or ETF Facts before investing. Important information, including a summary of the risks, about the Fund is contained in its offering documents. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) investments. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on a stock exchange. If the units are purchased or sold on the stock exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

All Guardian trademarks, registered and unregistered, are owned by Guardian Capital Group Limited and are used under licence.



