Halberg & Rowe Announces Entry into European Market, Marking New Phase of Global Expansion

New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global private markets investment firm Halberg & Rowe Capital Partners LLC (“H&R”) today announced the formal launch of its strategic expansion into the European market. This move marks a new phase in the firm’s global growth strategy and further strengthens its footprint in the international private investments space.

According to the company’s statement, H&R will adopt a “dual-hub structure” in Europe, with its initial offices to be established in Madrid, Spain and Paris, France. These offices will serve as H&R’s primary operational centers in the region, responsible for capital raising, client coverage, and investment management across Europe.

H&R stated that its entry into Europe is driven by the growing demand from institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals for global, diversified asset allocation. The expansion is viewed as a natural extension of the firm’s international strategy and is intended to enhance the connectivity between global capital and regional markets.

The firm also plans to roll out a series of private fund products tailored to European investors, spanning private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and private credit, with exposure to both primary and secondary markets. Leveraging its global investment track record and localized operating capabilities, H&R aims to provide European clients with risk-managed, long-term value-oriented investment solutions.

In addition, H&R will launch a dedicated service platform for high-net-worth clients under the brand “H&R Private Access.” This platform will offer customized investment research, structured product design, and personalized advisory services. Through a dedicated advisory team and a regular strategy review framework, H&R Private Access will help investors pursue capital growth and risk management in increasingly complex cross-border investment environments.

H&R has already established a presence in several major global financial centers, including its headquarters in New York (USA), as well as offices in Shanghai (China), Mumbai (India), and Singapore, forming a global network that spans North America, Asia, and now Europe.

The company emphasized that its entry into the European market represents a strategic milestone in its global expansion roadmap. By establishing a presence in key financial hubs, H&R intends to further strengthen the integration of global capital allocation with regional investment opportunities and consolidate its position in the international private markets industry.

The statement concluded by reaffirming H&R’s long-term vision: “to connect global capital with local opportunity.” The build-out of its European platform is expected to deepen relationships with clients and partners and lay the groundwork for sustainable, long-term growth.



CBJ Newsmakers