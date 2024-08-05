Hammond Power Solutions Included in 2025 TSX30 Ranking

GUELPH, Ontario, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) (TSX: HPS.A) a leading manufacturer of dry-type transformers and power quality solutions, announced their inclusion in the 2025 TSX30 ranking, highlighting the top-performing companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“We are focused on growing our business by working together with our customers to help them simplify electrification,” said Adrian Thomas, CEO, Hammond Power Solutions. “Receiving recognition again as a top performer in the 2025 TSX30 is a great honor and a mark of success that we are delivering on our mission.”

The TSX30 is an annual ranking of the 30 top-performing companies on Toronto Stock Exchange based on dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period ending on June 30, 2025.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Hammond Power Solutions – Energizing Our World

For further information, please contact:

David Feick

Investor Relations

519-822-2441

[email protected]



