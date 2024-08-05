Hampton Securities Limited Announces Closing of $3.45 Million LIFE Offering for SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hampton Securities Limited (“Hampton”) is pleased to announce the closing of a commercially reasonable efforts private placement of 3,285,713 units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.05 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE:QBTQ) (the “Company”), for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,450,000 including exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a “Share”) in the capital of the Company and one Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $1.40 per Share for a period of thirty-six months from the closing of the Offering.

As consideration for its services, Hampton received a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and was issued non-transferable broker warrants (each, a “Broker Warrant”) equal to 7% of the number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at the Issue Price for a period of thirty-six months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to obtain resources for quantum hardware development, including human resources, lab facilities, software and equipment, conduct research and product development and for the general working capital needs of the Company.

The Units were sold pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Broker Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Offering.

About Hampton Securities Limited

Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”) is a full-service Investment Dealer based in Toronto. HSL is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities where it provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

HSL is regulated by CIRO and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company, through HSL, provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad and HSL’s Corporate Finance Group provides early stage, growing companies the capital, they need to create value for investors. HSL continues to develop its Wealth Management, Advisory Team and Principal-Agent programs which offers to the industry’s most experienced wealth managers a unique and flexible operating platform that provides additional freedom, financial support, and tax effectiveness as they build and manage their professional practice.

Hampton Securities Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hampton Financial Corporation (TSXV:HFC).

The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “should”, “hopeful”, “recovery”, “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results may vary, and vary materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein. Accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements herein and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.



