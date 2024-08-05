Hap Chan, a Leading Chinese Restaurant Chain in the Philippines, Makes Repeat Order and Adopts Beyond Oil as the Standard in Their Frying Operation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, is pleased to announce a major commercial milestone. Hap Chan, a leading Chinese restaurant chain in the Philippines, has placed a repeat order following a highly successful rollout.

This new order represents Hap Chan’s ongoing, adoption of Beyond Oil’s solution as the standard in their frying operation across the chain. The rollout delivered consistent and measurable improvements in food quality, oil lifespan, operational efficiency and sustainability. As a result, Hap Chan has decided to proceed with a repeat order to support its rollout which is expected to expand to a full country rollout.

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, stated: “Hap Chan’s repeat order is a strong validation of Beyond Oil’s impact in real restaurant operations. Their decision to adopt Beyond Oil as the standard in their frying operation across their expanding network demonstrates the strength of our product and the scalability of our solution. This continued partnership reflects the confidence Hap Chan places in our technology and highlights our commitment to supporting major chains as they transition to healthier and more sustainable frying practices.”

Mr. John Sy, President of Hap Chan, shared: “Our rollout of Beyond Oil delivered outstanding and consistent results. Since our initial adoption, Hap Chan has grown from 80 locations to more than 100 nationwide. Food quality improved, oil life extended far beyond expectations and our kitchens operated with greater efficiency. The Beyond Oil product, supplied to Hap Chan by Zahav Trading Inc., has become a standard part of our kitchen operations as we continue to grow across the Philippines.”

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil’s product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

About Hap Chan

Hap Chan is the leading Chinese restaurant chain in the Philippines, with over 100 outlets nationwide. The chain is renowned for its high-quality cuisine and consistent customer experience across all locations. With a strong reputation in the local foodservice market, Hap Chan combines traditional Chinese flavors with modern operational standards, serving thousands of customers daily. The chain has been actively expanding its footprint, focusing on operational excellence, staff training, and sustainable kitchen practices, making it a trusted partner for innovative culinary solutions like Beyond Oil. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.hapchan.com.ph

