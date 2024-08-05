Hazelview Securities Inc. Announces Management Fee Reduction for Hazelview Alternative Real Estate Fund

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hazelview Securities Inc. (“Hazelview”), the manager of Hazelview Alternative Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) today announced a management fee reduction to be effective October 1, 2025 for certain series of units of the Fund.

Effective on October 1, 2025 (the “Effective Date”), Hazelview will temporarily reduce the management fee payable on each series of units of the Fund, as set out in the table below (the “Two-Year Management Fee Distribution”):

Management Series A Series F-1 Series F Series I Fees of the Previous Management Fee Fund 2.00% 0.90% 1.00% Nil Reduced Management Fee Nil Nil Nil Nil

The Two-Year Management Fee Distribution will apply to all existing and new units of the Fund until such time as the Fund’s net asset value equals $30,000,000 or more, at which time the Two-Year Management Fee Distribution will cease. The Two-Year Management Fee Distribution is effective: (i) for existing investors in the Fund, for a period beginning on the Effective Date and ending on October 1, 2027; and (ii) for new investors in the Fund, for a period beginning on the date the applicable unit(s) of the Fund were purchased and ending on the date that is two years after this date. An amount equal to the difference between the management fee otherwise chargeable and the reduced management fee will be distributed to the applicable unitholders as Two-Year Management Fee Distribution.

About the Fund

The Fund seeks to provide superior risk-adjusted return by investing primarily in securities of real estate investment issuers in developed markets globally. The Fund combines a market neutral long-short overlay with a concentrated long-only portfolio. The Fund intends to use leverage to enhance return primarily by short selling, cash borrowing and investing in derivatives.

For more information about the Fund and Hazelview, please visit our website at www.hazelview.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Media Contact

Hazelview Securities Inc.

Carrie Morris

Managing Partner, Head of Client Solutions and Experience

[email protected]



