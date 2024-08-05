HealthPRO Canada Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Fourth Consecutive Year

Oakville, ON, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthPRO Canada, the nation’s leading group contracting provider for healthcare, is proud to announce it has been Certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth year in a row. This continued recognition reflects HealthPRO Canada’s deep-rooted commitment to building a culture of trust, respect, and employee empowerment.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is awarded based on comprehensive employee feedback, making it a direct reflection of the real experiences of those who work at HealthPRO Canada.

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do,” said Christine Donaldson, President and CEO of HealthPRO Canada. “Their passion and collaboration are what drive our mission forward — improving the healthcare supply chain and, ultimately, the care patients receive. Being certified for the fourth consecutive year is a meaningful validation of the inclusive, high-performing culture we’ve built together.”

HealthPRO Canada believes that a strong internal culture is the foundation for lasting impact. When employees feel supported, trusted and engaged, that commitment is reflected in the service provided to more than 2,000 healthcare facilities across the country.

“Our culture is defined by how we work together and support one another,” said Donaldson. “By investing in our people, we strengthen our ability to deliver real value to our members, our partners and the patients they serve.”

About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare. A trusted partner in Canada’s healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years, HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.



About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.



About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

