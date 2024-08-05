HealthPRO Canada Launches National Council to Accelerate and Scale Health Innovation

Oakville, ON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthPRO Canada today announced the launch of the National Healthcare Innovation Council at Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services’ 2025 Health Innovation Summit. This new pan-Canadian network of leaders from all 10 provinces is dedicated to accelerating the adoption of innovative health-care solutions and breaking down the barriers that prevent them from scaling across Canada.

“Canada has no shortage of exceptional health-care innovations,” said Christine Donaldson, President and CEO of HealthPRO Canada. “What’s often missing is a clear, coordinated path to scale. Through the Council, and together with our partners, HealthPRO Canada will help bridge that gap by connecting leaders across provinces, sectors, and disciplines to drive real system change.”

identifying high-impact healthcare innovations,

uncovering the policy, procurement, and structural challenges that limit their spread, and

working collaboratively to design practical pathways from demonstration to procurement to system-wide adoption.

With these goals, the Council aims to strengthen health systems, accelerate access to proven innovations, and amplify the impact of Canadian ingenuity nationwide.

“I am honoured to serve as the inaugural Chair of the National Healthcare Innovation Council because I believe in the power of innovation to transform health care, and have been a champion of this work for several years in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada and beyond,” said Ron Johnson, Vice President of Digital Health, Innovation and Research, and Chief Information Officer (A) for NL Health Services. “Across Canada, we see incredible ingenuity in health care. This Council is an opportunity to break down silos, align systems, and create the conditions for innovation to strengthen the health and well-being of all Canadians.”

Developed in collaboration with health-care leaders nationwide, the Council brings together executives, clinicians, innovators, and procurement experts from across Canada, including national enabler organizations such as the CAN Health Network, to accelerate adoption and remove barriers to innovation.

To learn more about the National Healthcare Innovation Council and its members, visit healthprocanada.com/innovationcouncil.

About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement, the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality health care. A trusted partner in Canada’s health-care supply chain for more than 25 years, HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative, and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment, and medications.

About NL Health Services

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services is responsible for delivering quality health care to approximately 556,000 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. The provincial health authority is supported by over 25,000 employees and physicians who together work to improve the health and well-being of every person, in every community. Guided by the vision of Health Accord NL, NL Health Services offers a comprehensive range of health-care programs and services through a wide network of facilities, clinics, and community services across five zones: Central, Eastern-Rural, Eastern-Urban, Labrador-Grenfell, and Western.

About the National Healthcare Innovation Council

Developed in collaboration with health-care leaders nationwide, the National Healthcare Innovation Council brings together leaders from all 10 provinces to accelerate adoption and remove barriers to innovation across Canada’s health-care system. By connecting the right expertise from across geographies and sectors, the Council helps promising health solutions achieve national scale and impact.

