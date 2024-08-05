Heat-Line Announces Next-Generation Leadership

ALGONQUIN HIGHLANDS, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heat-Line announces a leadership transition effective September 22, 2025, formalizing a multi-year succession plan. The company has appointed Matthew Roberts as President, Brent Heise as Vice President of Sales and Technology, and Laura Roberts as Vice President of Quality Management. Co-founders Lorne Heise and Robin Heise continue in strategic roles as Vice President of Product Development and Innovation and Vice President of Finance. These appointments mark the transition to the next generation of the founding family: Brent and Laura are the children of the co-founders, and Matthew is their son-in-law.

Matthew Roberts, Brent Heise, and Laura Roberts bring hands-on experience across Heat-Line. Matthew previously served as Operations Manager, where he led ERP implementation and production improvements, applying continuous-improvement discipline and strategic, growth-oriented leadership to deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Brent has served as Sales Manager, Technical Support, and in Research and Development. He upholds technical standards, provides in-depth application expertise, drives sales process optimization, and ensures Heat-Line remains at the forefront of innovation. Laura served as Office Manager, overseeing customer service, administration, communications, and business and financial governance, delivering measurable service-quality gains and improving employee engagement and retention.

“I am honoured to continue the legacy that Lorne and Robin established in partnership with Brent and Laura. The enduring strength of Heat-Line lies in its people and in the principles of service, innovation, and quality that guide every decision. Our strategic vision is to expand the company’s market presence, advance both core and emerging technologies, and deliver sustainable growth that creates lasting value for customers, partners, and the community,” said Matthew Roberts, President.

“I could not be more pleased to see our dream moving forward with our family and the next generation,” added Lorne Heise, Vice President of Product Development and Innovation and co-founder.

The new leadership team has positioned Heat-Line for its next stage of growth: pursuing new regional growth in existing plumbing markets and broadening the company’s electrical-market footprint. The transition affirms responsibilities already carried by the next generation and preserves the culture customers trust. Customers, distributors, and partners will see no change to day-to-day contacts, order processes, or support. Manufacturing remains in Algonquin Highlands, Canada under established processes, supporting strong product availability and fast lead times.

About Heat-Line: Established in 1988, Heat-Line designs and manufactures advanced self-regulating freeze-protection systems for pipes and roofs, including job-ready in-pipe and on-pipe solutions such as Retro-Line® for water lines and drains, job-ready roof de-icing systems, and SR – self-regulating, cut-to-length heating cable. Heat-Line products are known for their advanced designs, proven reliability, energy efficiency, and ease of installation. Heat-Line serves plumbing and electrical distributors, installers, homeowners, engineers, municipalities, and OEMs across Canada, the United States, and global markets.

Press Contact: Jennifer Posti, Marketing Manager – [email protected]

