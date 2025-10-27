Helium Evolution Announces Conversion of $8.3 Million Convertible Note Into Common Shares

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (“HEVI” or the “Company“), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, announces that, in accordance with the automatic conversion provisions of the convertible note agreement as announced on August 26, 2025 with ENEOS Xplora USA Limited (“ENEOS USA”), the convertible note with a face value of $8.3 million (the “Note”) has been converted into common shares of the Company (the “Conversion”).

The Note, plus accrued interest of $0.1 million, was converted into 40,039,243 common shares at $0.210 per share upon achievement of the operational milestone represented by HEVI’s first load of helium delivered to the off-taker from the Soda Lake Facility, as announced on October 16, 2025.

Following the Conversion, ENEOS USA holds approximately 42% of HEVI’s issued and outstanding common shares on a fully diluted basis.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the closing of the transactions disclosed in the news release including the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, requisite approvals, the Company’s beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market, the Company’s belief that the transactions described in this news release will create significant growth opportunities for its shareholders and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the transactions described in this news release may not close; granting of requisite approvals; the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration and development plans; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company’s securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is not for distribution to U.S. news services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



