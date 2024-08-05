Helium Evolution Announces First Commercial Sales of Helium

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (“HEVI” or the “Company“), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce a major milestone with the first load of helium delivered to the off taker from the helium processing facility in the Mankota area, located at 1-2-4-9W3 (the “Soda Lake Facility”), marking the first commercial sales of helium for the Company.

The Soda Lake Facility, in which HEVI holds a 20% working interest in, is a joint project with North American Helium Incorporated (“NAH”) and is designed to process 12 million standard cubic feet per day (“mmscf/d”) of raw gas. Production will initially be supplied by three helium wells connected through a dedicated pipeline gathering system. The Soda Lake Facility is producing at the designed capacity of 12 mmscf/d of raw gas.

This achievement represents a significant step in HEVI’s transition from exploration and development to commercial production and revenue generation. The Company extends its appreciation to NAH for its operational expertise and collaboration in bringing the project to this successful stage.

“We are extremely proud to reach this important milestone,” said Jim Baker, Interim President & CEO of Helium Evolution. “The first commercial sale of helium is a transformational event for HEVI, validating our strategy and confirming the potential of our Saskatchewan helium assets. We look forward to building on this success as we continue to advance our exploration and development programs.”

With first helium sales now achieved, HEVI anticipates a steady contribution of production revenue from its working interest in the Soda Lake Facility while continuing to pursue additional growth opportunities across its large, prospective land base in southern Saskatchewan.

Board of Directors Update

The Company also announces that Greg Robb has resigned from the Board of Directors. “We would like to thank Greg for his tenure as a board member and wish him all the best in his retirement,” said Baker.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company’s transition from exploration and development to commercial production and revenue generation; anticipated production rates and revenue contributions from the Soda Lake Facility; the expected performance and efficiency of the Soda Lake Facility; and the Company’s plans for continued exploration, development, and growth across its land base in southern Saskatchewan; HEVI’s working interest; and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the wells tied into the Soda Lake Facility will perform as anticipated; no material adverse events will impact the Company or its partners; expectations regarding the performance of the Soda Lake Facility; the stability of commodity prices and markets; the timing and results of future exploration and development activities; the Company’s ability to obtain necessary approvals and financing; and general business, economic, and market conditions; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



