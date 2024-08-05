Helmets to Hardhats Canada Receives Federal Funding to Support Veterans’ Pathways to the Skilled Trades

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helmets to Hardhats (H2H) is proud to announce new funding support from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) to strengthen career transition opportunities for Veterans, Reservists, Cadets, and military family members across the country.

Through this investment, H2H has hired three new Veteran Outreach Specialists – all Veterans themselves – to expand its ability to connect with military community members nationwide. These advisors will help participants access training, certifications, and direct pathways to employment in Canada’s unionized skilled trades. The funding also enhances H2H’s mentorship and employment support services, ensuring more Veterans can build sustainable second careers.

“ESDC’s support helps Veterans build the skills needed for trades careers while navigating the transition with guidance from those who served,” said James Hogarth, Executive Director of Helmets to Hardhats Canada. “Our Veteran Outreach Specialists provide the support participants need to succeed in the trades.”

With new federal initiatives driving major building and infrastructure projects across the country, there are growing opportunities for Veterans to apply their skills and build meaningful careers in the trades. H2H is ready to help participants take advantage of these opportunities and contribute to Canada’s evolving workforce.

About Helmets to Hardhats Canada

Helmets to Hardhats is a national non-profit organization that connects Veterans, Reservists, Cadets, military members, and their families with apprenticeship and career opportunities in the skilled trades. H2H provides training, mentorship, and employment supports in partnership with Canada’s Building Trades Unions and employers across the country.

Media Contact:

Sable Frey

Director of Communications

Helmets to Hardhats Canada

[email protected] | 289-683-0773

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85e12577-7c35-400c-a871-677d777ce5c1



CBJ Newsmakers