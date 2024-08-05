Helmets to Hardhats Receives Multi-Year Funding from LiUNA to Strengthen Support for Canada’s Military Community

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helmets to Hardhats Canada has received new financial commitment from Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA). This contribution will help military members, Veterans, and their families pursue careers in the skilled trades and support the implementation of a new strategic plan.

LiUNA has committed to meaningful, multi-year investments that will enhance national programming and allow H2H to contribute to Canada’s evolving workforce and infrastructure projects.

The funding comes as Helmets to Hardhats closes out a year of strong progress and prepares to launch a renewed strategic plan. Over the past year, H2H expanded partnerships with unions and employers and increased outreach efforts across military bases, wings, and reserve units. The new strategic plan focuses on expanding pathways into high-demand trades, strengthening tailored supports for transitioning CAF members and Veterans, and building partnerships that improve long-term employment outcomes.

The commitment from LiUNA will accelerate this work and ensure that more members of the military community can access meaningful, stable careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes:

“With this funding, Helmets to Hardhats can help more Veterans and members of the military community access meaningful trades opportunities. LiUNA’s support demonstrates their commitment to building strong futures for Canada’s military community in the skilled trades and will allow H2H to reach and serve more people in 2026 and beyond.”

James Hogarth, Executive Director, Helmets to Hardhats Canada

“LiUNA is proud to continue our support for Helmets to Hardhats. Canada’s military community brings extraordinary discipline, leadership and purpose to the skilled trades, qualities that elevate our entire workforce. Their commitment to country seamlessly translates into a commitment to building strong, safe, and thriving communities. This investment reflects our belief in Helmets to Hardhats and in the powerful careers the trades offer to those transitioning from military service. We are honoured to help open doors for those who have given our country the freedom and opportunities we build upon today.”

Joseph Mancinelli, International Vice-President and Canada Director, LiUNA (Honorary Colonel, The Governor General’s Horse Guards)

About Helmets to Hardhats Canada

Helmets to Hardhats is a national non-profit organization that connects Veterans, Reservists, Cadets, military members, and their families with apprenticeship and career opportunities in the skilled trades. H2H provides training, mentorship, and employment supports in partnership with Canada’s Building Trades Unions and employers across the country.

