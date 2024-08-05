High-power AEM Interpretation Highlights

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZEB Nickel Corp. (ZBNI:TSX-V) (OTC:ZBNIF) (“Zeb” or the “Company”)

ZEB Nickel Corp (“ZEB” or the “Company”) is pleased to report positive results from the independent interpretation of its high-power SpectremPlus™ airborne electromagnetic (“AEM”) survey over the Zeb Nickel Project, Limpopo, South Africa. The AEM dataset has been integrated with the project’s gravity and magnetic models to refine the geological framework and rank conductive anomalies along the ultramafic intrusive trend.

Highlights

Coherent conductive responses identified: The interpretation delineates multiple discrete, laterally persistent conductors after screening for cultural and stratigraphic effects, with several features coincident with magnetic trends and intrusive margins which is consistent with the Company’s chonolith/feeder-style nickel sulphide model.

3-D integration strengthens the geological case: Combining AEM, gravity and magnetics supports a focused corridor where sulphide accumulation is considered most plausible within or adjacent to the ultramafic package.

De-risking pathway defined: The Company is advancing a follow-up programme that will include ground-based electromagnetic methods, downhole EM and complementary techniques to refine geometry, depth and conductance prior to selecting locations for initial drill-testing.

The interpretation of the recently completed Spectrem survey by Geofocus (Pty) Ltd outlines several clear, late-time conductive zones that cluster along the edges of the ultramafic body, interpreted to be a chonolith, and in close proximity to the magnetic and gravity shells. This spatial pattern is exactly what our chonolith/feeder model anticipates: nickel-copper-PGE sulphides commonly accumulate in ‘trap’ sites along basal contacts and feeder embayments, often slightly offset from the densest and most magnetic core of the intrusion. By integrating the EM with magnetics and gravity in 3-D, we’ve narrowed targeting to a well-defined corridor where intrusion-related sulphide mineralisation is geologically plausible, while filtering out many responses more likely to reflect stratigraphy or surface effects. These results do not confirm mineralisation, but the alignment of independent datasets materially strengthens the technical case and provides a strong foundation for focused follow-up geophysics to refine geometry and prioritise drill-ready targets. The main conductor picks are presented in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Late-time AEM response with conductor picks

Figure 2: 3D view (looking north from above) The orange “cloud” shows a conductive zone detected by the EM survey. The red and blue outlines are earlier models of denser and more magnetic rock. The anomaly sits beside the Uitloop intrusion and close to those outlines, which fits how massive sulphides often occur: they tend to “pool” along the base or edges of an intrusion or in feeder embayments, slightly offset from the hardest, most magnetic core. This geometry is consistent with that setting, although it does not confirm mineralisation.

Next Steps

To increase precision ahead of any drill selection, the Company will conduct a ground-based geophysical survey over selected targets. The work may include a combination of moving-loop and/or fixed-loop EM and limited complementary methods where appropriate.

Ground-based surveys provide orientation-controlled, higher signal-to-noise measurements that enable constrained plate modelling of conductive bodies. This improves confidence in position, dip and strike, and helps discriminate compact, highly conducting sulphide targets from look-alikes such as banded iron formation, graphitic horizons, conductive weathering fronts or cultural coupling. In practical terms, follow-up geophysics reduces false positives, sharpens drill vectors and lowers the probability of unnecessary metres, thereby improving capital efficiency and technical outcomes.

The completion of the AEM survey combined with the ground based geophysical work is a key step for the Company in identifying the semi massive-massive sulphide discovery. The Company are working closely with the Mining department in country regarding the awarding of the Mining Rights and hope to be in a position to update shareholders soon. Upon successful awarding of the Mining Rights, the Company intends on embarking on an extensive drill programme to further prove up the deposit.

The Company is finalising the scope and sequencing of the follow-up programme and the Company will provide a further update once the programme selection, scheduling and access arrangements are complete.

Richard Montjoie, VP Exploration, commented:

“We’re encouraged that the Spectrem results further support our intrusion-hosted chonolith/feeder model at Zeb. The conductive zones cluster along intrusive margins and align with magnetic and gravity shells, which is consistent with where our model anticipates potential sulphide traps. Our next step is to apply targeted ground geophysics to refine geometry and conductance, reduce false positives, and position any initial drill holes with greater confidence.”

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Richard Montjoie. Mr. Montjoie is the VP Exploration and director of the Company and is not, therefore, independent of the Company. Mr. Montjoie is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) membership number 400131/09. Mr. Montjoie holds a M.Sc. Honors in Economic Geology from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, and is fellow of the Geological Society of South Africa (GSSA). Mr. Montjoie Is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company and Project

Zeb Nickel Corp is focused on exploring for and developing world-class mineral deposits, with a focus on metals that are critical in the production of rechargeable batteries, such as nickel, graphite, lithium, cobalt, manganese, copper and aluminum. The Company is currently focused on developing its flagship Zeb Nickel Project, located in Limpopo, South Africa. The Zeb Nickel Project is a developing Class 1 nickel sulfide project strategically located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

