Highland Copper Completes Environmental Mitigation Program Demonstrating Benefit of Concurrent Reclamation at Copperwood Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) (“Highland” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its early site work and related environmental mitigation program at its 100%-owned, fully permitted Copperwood Project in Michigan, USA.

The program was completed safely, within budget, and in full compliance with the Michigan Wetlands and Streams Permit. The early site works program focused on preparing the site for future construction while proactively implementing environmental safeguards and controls. The work has been subject to ongoing inspection from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (“EGLE”) and has met all key regulatory obligations. Importantly, the environmental mitigation program has demonstrated the positive impact of concurrent reclamation. Completion of this initiative not only ensures that permits remain in good standing but also demonstrates Highland’s ongoing commitment to responsible development.

A central component of the program was a significant investment in environmental stewardship to minimize and mitigate the project’s impact. Key activities included:

Wetland Creation: The construction of approximately 18 acres of compensating wetlands to offset impacted areas.

The construction of approximately 18 acres of compensating wetlands to offset impacted areas. Revegetation: The successful planting of nearly 20,000 native trees, wildflowers, sedges, and rushes in the newly created habitats throughout the stream diversion and wetlands.

The successful planting of nearly 20,000 native trees, wildflowers, sedges, and rushes in the newly created habitats throughout the stream diversion and wetlands. Long-Term Preservation: Commitment to establish a 717-acre wetland preservation area, with a conservation easement and long-term management plan being finalized to ensure permanent protection beyond the life of mining operations.

Barry O’Shea, CEO of Highland Copper, commented: “Michigan has stringent regulation to ensure mining projects minimize and mitigate their impact. Highland takes this commitment seriously and has demonstrated this with its environmental mitigation work at this early stage of its development. We are also showing that reclamation does not need to start at closure. It can be done concurrent with development. We are particularly pleased that the stream and wetland projects are maturing well into high-quality habitats.”

The following photos show how the wetland creation and revegetation efforts are quickly maturing. A variety of seeded and planted species are taking hold, along with abundant wildlife. These mitigation projects are continuing to develop into a self-sustaining systems, rich in biodiversity.

Figure 1 – A section of the East Stream diversion channel, comparing April (left) and August (right) 2025. Vigorous vegetation growth across the reconstructed stream areas has stabilized the new channels against erosion while creating high-quality wildlife habitat.

Figure 2 – Plant growth in the Gipsy wetland mitigation area has been impressive. The images above show vegetation development in wetland cell ‘C1’ from May (left) to August (right) 2025.

Figure 3 – The Choate Road crossing over Bluff Creek was improved to replace a set of culverts with a clear-span bridge. Shown above are the culverts (before) and the new bridge (after). This stream mitigation project was designed to improve fish passage and stream habitat quality. Additional restoration of in-stream features, both up and down-stream from the bridge, will be completed in September 2025.

Figure 4 – Stream restoration in several sections of Bluff Creek is designed to improve stream flow properties and habitat quality. Shown above is a location where the eroded outside bank (left – April 2025) is in the process of being reconstructed (right – August 2025).

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project through a joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the Copperwood deposit and providing space for infrastructure at Copperwood as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “HI” and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol “HDRSF”.

More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the anticipated benefits of early site work program at Copperwood. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, including those set out in the technical reports entitled “Feasibility Study Update Copperwood Project Michigan, USA” and the Company’s annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2024 (the “AIF”). These underlying assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Important factors that could materially impact the Company’s expectations include: changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; availability of services, materials and skilled labour to complete work programs, testing and drilling; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; the fact that permit extensions, renewals and amendments are subject to regulatory approvals, which may be conditioned, delayed or denied; advancement to a construction decision at Copperwood is subject to additional studies, for which the Company will require additional funds, which may not be available on a timely basis and accordingly could delay a construction decision; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs and the effects of inflation; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates; general market and industry conditions, the results of baseline studies and test work may result in unforeseen issues which could delay or hamper advancement of the projects, and the other risks set out in the Company’s public disclosure documents, including the AIF, filed on SEDARPlus. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information or media requests, please contact:

Barry O’Shea, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.highlandcopper.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/802b3f7f-b91f-4e28-b175-0bd5c4b70ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a79ca298-98dd-4170-9baf-b86604d11c84

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b92b85da-69d8-4864-a620-0a56de77f307

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/086fd471-170b-4323-9979-c6a0ade14f7c



