Hinterland Who’s Who Wins Prestigious Telly Award

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is thrilled to announce that the Hinterland Who’s Who (HWW) video on the Round-leaved Sundew, produced by SandBay Entertainment, has won a 2025 Telly Award in the Branded Content – Nature & Wildlife category.

“This recognition places HWW in the company of some of the world’s most respected content creators,” said Sean Southey, CEO of the CWF, which co-sponsors the HWW program with Environment and Climate Change Canada. “It’s incredibly gratifying to see our commitment to celebrating Canada’s biodiversity reflected on a global stage.”

The Telly Awards is an international competition celebrating excellence in video and television. This year, the program received over 13,000 entries from six continents, making this win a significant honour for the iconic Canadian wildlife series. The Public Service Announcement (PSA) explores the Round-leaved sundew, a carnivorous plant native to Canadian wetlands, highlighting its unique adaptations and vital ecological role.

“The Hinterland Who’s Who series has long been a cherished part of Canada’s conservation story,” said The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change. “This PSA is a beautiful reminder of the importance of protecting Canada’s wetlands and the extraordinary life they sustain. I applaud the Canadian Wildlife Federation and SandBay Entertainment for their dedication to inspiring environmental awareness through storytelling.”

With vivid visuals and engaging narration, the PSA continues Hinterland Who’s Who’s tradition of making wildlife education accessible, compelling, and deeply Canadian, said Annie Langlois, Hinterland Who’s Who co-ordinator.

“We’re proud to shine a spotlight on plants like the Round-leaved Sundew, which are just as important to wetland ecosystems as the wildlife we more often notice. This little-known species is a fascinating example of Canada’s natural diversity. Awards like this help amplify their story and their value.”

The Round-leaved Sundew is usually found in and around peatlands and wet meadows. The sundew has adapted to live in this nutrient-poor environment by consuming tiny creatures to supplement its diet. The video was filmed in the Ottawa area.

“We are so proud of this award,” said Amanda Barakat, Producer at SandBay Entertainment. “The Round-leaved Sundew may be small, but it’s mighty and this story really resonated with audiences. We’re honoured the Telly Awards jury recognized the beauty, mystery and value of Canada’s lesser-known species.”

The Canadian Wildlife Federation encourages broadcasters, educators, and the public to visit hww.ca to access the videos, download fact sheets, and explore other educational resources. The newest HWW vignettes will feature the Pileated Woodpecker and the Saw-whet Owl, two iconic species of Canada’s ecosystems. With breathtaking footage and accessible storytelling, these PSAs continue the series’ mission to inspire awareness, understanding, and conservation action. This summer, HWW will be filming on the west coast in British Columbia. Featured species will be the Western Red Cedar, the Bald Eagle and the Green Banana Slug.

Backgrounder

Round-Leaved Sundew

Found in bogs and wet meadows, the Round-leaved Sundew is an incredible wildflower which thrives in nutrient-poor environments by consuming small invertebrates it attracts using a sweet secretion on its leaves.

Did You Know?

The Round-leaved Sundew is one of Canada’s many species of carnivorous plants.

It is found throughout Canada except in the Prairies and the tundra.

It is observed in low nitrogen environments, like peatlands.

It supplements its diet by consuming small invertebrates which are attracted to a sticky sweet secretion on its leaves. The small critter gets caught and is digested by the plant.

More than a third of the world’s peatlands are in Canada, and they cover about 14 per cent of Canada’s territory.

About Hinterland Who’s Who:

First created in 1963, HWW made bold use of a relatively new medium – black and white television – to reach the Canadian general public. The new Hinterland Who’s Who, launched in 2003, serves to rebuild the connection thousands of viewers made with wildlife through the original series and ensure that wildlife remains part of what it means to be Canadian. HWW is a joint program of the Canadian Wildlife Federation and Environment and Climate Change Canada.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation:

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, carrying out research, developing and delivering education programs, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, recommending changes to policy and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

