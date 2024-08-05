Home Hardware Champions the Next Generation of Skilled Trades Talent as Title Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition 2026, in Toronto

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is proud to announce Home Hardware Stores Limited as the Title Sponsor of the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2026, taking place May 28 and 29 at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Ontario. This national partnership will strengthen efforts to inspire youth across Canada to explore rewarding, in-demand careers in the skilled trades and technologies—critical sectors that power our economy and communities.

“Partnering with Home Hardware Stores Limited will help us shine a spotlight on the incredible opportunities available in skilled trade and technology careers,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer of Skills/Compétences Canada. “SCNC is our flagship event, engaging thousands of youth in communities across Canada each year and helping them imagine a future built on skill, innovation, and pride in craftsmanship.”

As a trusted leader in the industry, Canada’s largest dealer-owned home improvement retailer, and one of the country’s largest distributors of building materials, Home Hardware Stores Limited’s partnership with Skills/Compétences Canada will highlight the importance of the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) and its impact on building the skilled workforce of tomorrow. At SCNC 2026, Home Hardware, will bring hands-on excitement to the event with an interactive Try-A-Trade® and Technology activity, where students can roll up their sleeves to work with real tools, materials, and techniques used by trade professionals. The company will also be featured throughout the event — from the Opening and Closing Ceremonies to a livestream interview and an engaging Skills for Success stage presentation — inspiring the next generation to discover rewarding skilled careers.

“Home Hardware is proud to grow our partnership with Skills Canada,” said Ian White, President & CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “Serving as the Title Sponsor for the Skills Canada National Competition 2026 reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening Canada’s skilled trades sector and supporting the next generation of tradespeople. Through our PRO Contractor Program, dealer-led workforce development, and multi-year partnership with Skills Canada, we’re helping to grow the skilled labour force needed to meet Canada’s national housing targets.”

Every year, over 500 of Canada’s top students and apprentices showcase their talents in more than 40 skilled trades and technologies at SCNC. The event brings together industry, education, labour, and government to champion the next generation of skilled workers.

With approximately 257,000 tradespeople expected to retire by 2029, the need for skilled workers has never been greater. Partnerships like this one between Home Hardware and Skills/Compétences Canada are key to building a resilient, future-ready workforce that keeps Canada strong.

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public-sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills.

Founded over 60 years ago in St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware Stores Limited is proudly Canadian and the country’s largest Dealer-owned and operated home improvement retailer with more than 1,000 stores operating under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. The Home Hardware Dealer network improves life at home by providing superior home improvement retail experiences characterized by helpful advice and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. Home Hardware Stores Limited is designated as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and recognized as one of Canada’s Best Employers. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50d6e923-40ee-4615-85ed-760b522a15ad



