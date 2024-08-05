Hong Kong Tourism Board Celebrates Arts and Culture With Art Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This fall, food and art come together in a celebration of craft, culture, and community. On World Dumpling Day, Friday, September 26, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and Art Toronto invite Torontonians to experience Hong Kong style dumplings as both cuisine and cultural expression.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., HKTB will serve 2,000 free dumplings at Dim Sum King, Toronto’s landmark dim sum destination. Each dumpling represents a piece of Hong Kong’s celebrated food culture, steamed, folded, and shared. One fortunate dumpling comes with more than just great taste, it comes with a grand prize: a trip for two to Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific Airways, to discover the city’s world-class dining and cultural treasures.

Just as Art Toronto brings artworks from across Canada and the globe, dumplings embody craftsmanship of another kind. From the delicate folds of har gow (shrimp dumpling) to the intricate pleats of siu mai (pork and shrimp dumpling), dumplings are edible works of art, testaments to creativity, storytelling, and tradition.

The collaboration between HKTB and Art Toronto underscores Hong Kong as a destination where artistry thrives both in the kitchen and on the global stage. The city is home to over 17,000 licensed restaurants, from traditional dim sum teahouses to Michelin-starred dining, alongside an internationally celebrated arts scene. Anchored by Art Basel Hong Kong, the city also boasts vibrant cultural districts like West Kowloon Cultural District (WestK) and countless independent galleries. Every March, Hong Kong’s Art Month transforms the city into a global hub for creativity, with international fairs, museum openings, and cultural festivals that attract visitors from around the world.

“Food is an art form, it requires vision, technique, and heart,” said Becky Ip, Deputy Executive Director, Hong Kong Tourism Board. “By partnering with Art Toronto, we’re honouring dumplings not just as a dish, but as cultural artifacts that connect us across communities. This collaboration celebrates the artistry of both food and contemporary art, and the ways they shape our shared cultural imagination.”

To extend the celebration beyond the plate, Montreal-based artist Karen Tam will debut a site-specific installation at Art Toronto (October 23–26, 2025), commissioned by the Hong Kong Tourism Board. Tam, an acclaimed artist with an MFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a PhD in Cultural Studies from Goldsmiths, University of London, is known for immersive installations that reconstruct cultural spaces such as Chinese restaurants, Chinatown curio shops, and artist studios.

For Art Toronto 2025, Tam will create a 20’x20’ installation, reflecting on Hong Kong as a historic hub of trade, migration, and craftsmanship. The piece will blur the lines between memory and fabrication, while inviting reflection on the preservation and reinvention of cultural artifacts. The installation will also resonate personally, incorporating layered narratives of migration from Hong Kong to Canada, including those of Tam’s own family. Through playful yet critical displays, incorporating items such as beadwork, jade trinkets, sequined embroidery, lanterns, shell crafts, tufted rugs, porcelain miniatures, and printed ephemera, the installation will transform the fair into a site of reflection on the artistry of both food and culture.

Toronto foodies and art enthusiasts are invited to celebrate World Dumpling Day with HKTB and Art Toronto, enjoy a free dumpling, and share their experiences online with @discoverhongkong #WorldDumplingDay and #DiscoverHongKong. Then, continue the journey in October at Art Toronto, where Karen Tam’s installation will connect food, memory, and identity in a powerful, immersive experience.

Event Details

What: World Dumpling Day Giveaway, presented by the Hong Kong Tourism Board in partnership with Art Toronto

World Dumpling Day Giveaway, presented by the Hong Kong Tourism Board in partnership with Art Toronto When : Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., while supplies last

: Friday, September 26, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., while supplies last Where: Dim Sum King, 421 Dundas St. W., Toronto

Dim Sum King, 421 Dundas St. W., Toronto Why: Celebrate dumplings as edible art with 2,000 free dumplings and a chance to win a trip for two to Hong Kong. Visitors must sign-up in person to be entered for the trip.

Celebrate dumplings as edible art with 2,000 free dumplings and a chance to win a trip for two to Hong Kong. Visitors must sign-up in person to be entered for the trip. Continued Celebration: Karen Tam’s immersive installation presented at Art Toronto (October 23–26, 2025)

For media images, click HERE.

About the Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a statutory government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors’ experience. HKTB focuses on showcasing Hong Kong’s dynamic blend of East-meets-West culture, world-class culinary scene, vibrant city life, and unforgettable festivals. Through partnerships, events, and strategic campaigns, HKTB aims to inspire travel, strengthen cultural connections, and position Hong Kong as Asia’s must-visit destination

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

For media inquiries, please contact:



CBJ Newsmakers