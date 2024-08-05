Hong Kong Tourism Board Celebrates Cross-Cultural Culinary Collaborations in Canada This Summer

TORONTO, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This summer, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is spotlighting the powerful connections between Hong Kong and Canadian culinary talent through a series of collaborative dining experiences that fuse cultures, mentorship, and Michelin-starred excellence. These special events serve to build anticipation for the 2025 Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival this October, while showcasing Hong Kong as one of the world’s leading food destinations.

“Food is one of the most powerful ways to connect cultures—and this summer, we’re proud to showcase the culinary creativity that links Hong Kong and Canada,” says Jorge Lee, Senior Manager for Marketing & Public Relations, Hong Kong Tourism Board of Canada. “These chef collaborations highlight the shared talent and deep ties between our two regions and invite Canadians to discover the world-class dining experiences waiting for them in Hong Kong.”

“Hong Kong Night” at Summerlicious with Chef Alvin Leung – July 20, 2025

As part of Summerlicious 2025, HKTB presents a one-night-only culinary collaboration between three powerhouse chefs: Michelin-starred Chef Alvin Leung (Bo Innovation, Café Bau, Hong Kong), chef Kasey Chan (Café Bau, Hong Kong) and Chef Nick Liu (DaiLo, Toronto). Reuniting after their successful partnership at Hong Kong’s 2024 Taste Around Town, the master chefs will deliver an inventive East-meets-West menu that channels Hong Kong’s fearless culinary spirit while celebrating Canadian innovation. Tickets will go on sale at www.dailoto.com.

Summerlicious Travel Giveaway – July 4 to 20, 2025

As a sponsor of Summerlicious 2025, HKTB is also giving Torontonians a chance to experience Hong Kong firsthand. Diners at participating Summerlicious restaurants will receive QR code cards to enter for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2025 Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival (October 23–26). The grand prize includes:

Two Premium Economy round-trip tickets with Cathay Pacific

Four nights at a four-star hotel

Two 3-day all-access Hong Kong attraction passes

VIP tickets to the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, October 23-26, 2025

Visa Infinite Dining Series at Langdon Hall with Chef Vicky Cheng – July 25, 2025

HKTB continues its celebration of Hong Kong-Canada culinary ties at Langdon Hall in Cambridge, where acclaimed Chef Vicky Cheng (Wing and VEA, Hong Kong) reunites with his Canadian mentor, Chef Jason Bangerter. Their story comes full circle in this exclusive Visa Infinite Dining Series event. Cheng, who trained under Bangerter in Toronto, now leads two of Hong Kong’s most prestigious restaurants and returns to cook alongside his former teacher for one unforgettable evening. It’s a masterclass in mentorship, technique, and international collaboration. Tickets go on sale on July 3 and can be found at VisaInfinite.ca .

About the Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a statutory government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors’ experience. HKTB focuses on showcasing Hong Kong’s dynamic blend of East-meets-West culture, world-class culinary scene, vibrant city life, and unforgettable festivals. Through partnerships, events, and strategic campaigns, HKTB aims to inspire travel, strengthen cultural connections, and position Hong Kong as Asia’s must-visit destination

About the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival

Set against the dazzling backdrop of Victoria Harbour, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival is a four-day celebration of food, wine, and culture. Featuring top international chefs, wine experts, live performances, and interactive tastings, the festival is a must for global food lovers. For more details, visit: discoverhongkong.com/ca

