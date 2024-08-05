HOOPP announces changes to its Executive Leadership Team

TORONTO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) is pleased to announce changes to its executive leadership team.

Linda Halley has been promoted to Chief Risk Officer. Linda has been with HOOPP for 24 years, holding progressively senior roles on the finance team, including in operational planning, financial reporting, and accounting. Linda began her career at a large accounting firm and has most recently served as interim Chief Financial Officer and a valued member of the Executive Team. In her new role, Linda will oversee Enterprise, Operational and Investment Risk, as well as Corporate Strategy.

Mary Abbott, Chief Legal Officer, will now also oversee Public and Regulatory Affairs, Government Relations and Compliance, in addition to the Legal team. Mary joined HOOPP in 2021 from private practice where she gained more than 20 years of experience. Mary has deep expertise in advising Canadian pension plans, private equity sponsors, as well as domestic and foreign companies, on a broad range of corporate law matters.

Elena Palumbo, Chief Human Resources Officer, adds responsibilities for Enterprise Communications and Corporate Services to her mandate. Elena joined HOOPP in 2016, holding progressively more senior roles at the organization. With more than 25 years of experience in human resources, Elena has been instrumental in launching HOOPP’s talent management strategy and award-winning learning and development programs.

Angela Waite will join the Executive Team as Chief of Staff and Corporate Secretary. Angela has been with the organization for over 15 years, having joined as a lawyer from private practice. During her time at HOOPP, Angela has been integral in the development and oversight of HOOPP’s Corporate and Governance legal functions and Privacy Office. As Chief of Staff and Corporate Secretary, Angela will report to the President & CEO and support HOOPP’s Board of Trustees.

“I have full confidence in our Executive Team, whose leadership will guide us in delivering on our corporate strategy. Together, we are dedicated to fulfilling our pension promise and strengthening the financial future of Ontario’s healthcare community,” said Annesley Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer, HOOPP.

About the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

HOOPP serves Ontario’s hospital and community-based healthcare sector, with more than 700 participating employers. Its membership includes nurses, medical technicians, food services staff, housekeeping staff, physicians, and many others who provide valued healthcare services. In total, HOOPP has more than 478,000 active, deferred and retired members.

HOOPP is fully funded and manages a highly diversified portfolio of more than $123 billion in assets that span multiple geographies and asset classes. HOOPP is also a major contributor to the Canadian economy, paying more than $3 billion in pension benefits to retired Ontario healthcare workers annually.

HOOPP operates as a private independent trust, and its Board of Trustees governs the Plan and Fund, focusing on HOOPP’s mission to deliver on our pension promise. The Board is made up of appointees from the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) and four unions: the Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Ontario Public Service Employees’ Union (OPSEU), and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). This governance model provides representation from both employers and members in support of the long-term interests of the Plan.

