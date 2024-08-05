Hotel Group announces the official opening of its second Winnipeg Airport location

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sandman Signature Winnipeg Airport Hotel & Suites has officially opened its doors, ready to welcome visitors upon their arrival into the provincial capital. Located at 1760 Sargent Avenue, and just a 6-minute drive from Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, guests will have the opportunity to experience an elegant, relaxed, and comfortable stay in an ultra-modern, contemporary-designed hotel.

“The entire Sandman family is excited for the opening of this fabulous property in Winnipeg. We are fully committed to the successful growth of the city and are pleased to be an ongoing supporter of the city’s local economy,” explains Kevin Gilhooly, COO of Sandman Hotel Group and The Sutton Place Hotels. “It gives us all great pride to present this high level of quality and provide the Canadian Hospitality that we are known for.

The hotel offers 215 spacious rooms and suites with upgraded amenities, luxurious bedding, and deluxe bathrooms. Ensuring guests receive the full experience of a new destination, and not just another room on the road, access to the indoor pool with water slide, hot tub, and state-of-the-art 24/7 fitness centre is available for use throughout their stay. The hotel also offers complimentary on-site parking, more than 4,400 square feet of meeting and banquet space, along with the convenience of an elevated, nostalgic dining experience with Tavern on King Edward.

General Manager Jane Snow is thrilled to be leading the team at the Sandman Hotel Group’s second Winnipeg location. “While this opening marks our second property in Winnipeg, it’s the first of our signature brand in Manitoba,” she explains. “We are really excited to continue showcasing our true Canadian style of warm, genuine hospitality that defines both our brand and supports this incredible local community.”

Officially ready to welcome all visitors to Sandman Signature Winnipeg Airport Hotel & Suites, guests are encouraged to book online to avail of the hotel’s Opening Celebration Offer and save up to 35% off the standard rate. Not only will you be able to admire Winnipeg’s newest hotel, but you’ll also have the opportunity to enjoy first-class guest services and premium in-room amenities.

About Sandman Hotel Group

Opening its first property in Smithers in 1967, Sandman Hotel Group was established with the vision of creating a place where everyone could come together to experience an exceptional standard of hospitality.

With 60 hotels spanning across Canada, we remain a growing family-run business that is proudly 100% Canadian-owned and operated. So, whether you find yourself in Victoria, BC or St. John’s, NL – when you choose to stay at a Sandman Hotel, Inn, Suite or premium Signature location, you’ll be greeted with true Canadian hospitality, comfort, style, and affordability.

