HPQ Awarded Up to $3M in Federal Funding to Fast-Track Commercialization of Silicon-Based Battery Materials

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a Quebec-based technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, is pleased to announce it has been awarded up to $3 million in funding by the Government of Canada. This investment comes from the Energy Innovation Program’s Battery Industry Acceleration call for proposal, administered by Natural Resources Canada.

The funding will help cover the capital costs and accelerate the building HPQ’s first 50-tonne-per-year continuous production system to manufacture silicon-based material for lithium-ion batteries. Developed in collaboration with technology partner Novacium [1], this material is at the core of HPQ ENDURA+ commercial 18650 (4,000 mAh) and 21700 (6,000 mAh) lithium-ion battery cells.

“This strategic investment is a strong endorsement of our technology and the commercial potential of HPQ’s silicon-based materials—supporting not only our HPQ ENDURA+ battery line, but a wide range of high-growth applications,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. “With this support, we are positioned to accelerate our path to commercialization and our vertical integration, which is a key to be competitive, drive value for our shareholders, and establish HPQ as a Canadian leader in the global battery materials supply chain and advanced materials sector.”

“Projects like HPQ Silicon’s strengthen Canada’s ability to manufacture components for high-performance batteries, and are creating a world-class battery ecosystem. By adding value to our critical minerals and supporting home-grown talent, Canada is shaping the future of battery innovation and building a strong, secure economy.” – The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“Canada is taking action to build a nation that is ready to unlock the strength, potential and innovation of our workers, businesses, and resources. The work being done by HPQ Silicon is a key part of that goal.” – Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Driving Commercial Scale-Up

This federal support marks a pivotal milestone in HPQ’s transition from research and development to commercialization. Our project (Innovative Method for Continuously Producing Silicon-Based materials for Batteries) was one of the projects selected to receive funding. The project, selected in a highly competitive process, will receive this federal funding which will enable HPQ to scale up production of its proprietary continuous silicon-based manufacturing system. Thus, accelerating the path toward a Canadian-first focused commercial deployment.

As the silicon-based material underpins HPQ’s advanced anode material for HPQ ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, this federal investment supports a breakthrough in materials engineering. Unlike conventional batch methods, HPQ’s approach enables scalable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective manufacturing of high-purity silicon-based material — a foundational component in next-generation battery chemistry.

“As global markets race to secure advanced materials for the clean energy transition and digital economy, this facility puts Canada in the driver’s seat,” said Tourillon.

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] Novacium is a cleantech start-up based in Lyon, France, founded by three French Ph.D. engineers—Dr. Jed Kraiem (COO), Dr. Oleksiy Nichiporuk (CTO), and Dr. Julien Degoulange (CIO)—and supported by HPQ Silicon Inc. The company aims to develop high-value-added technologies in the energy sector by combining deep scientific expertise with a strong industrial vision.



About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium — of which HPQ is a shareholder — the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO₂ producer of fumed silica and high-purity silicon, with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding HPQ Silicon and Novacium’s development of silicon anode-based battery technology. Management expects progress toward manufacturing, prototype testing, commercialization, financing, and positioning in capital markets. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management’s future expectations and objectives.

