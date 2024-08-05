HPQ’s Latest Pilot Test Delivers Higher-Purity, Higher-Quality Fumed Silica While Validating Semi-Continuous Reactor Operation

MONTREAL, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, is pleased to inform shareholders that it has received new results from a leading global fumed silica manufacturer (“LGFSM”) regarding the evaluation of materials produced during Phase 1 Test #5.

Milestones: First Production of Material under Semi-Continuous Feedstock Feeding Protocol

Technology supplier, PyroGenesis Inc. (TSX: PYR, OTCQX: PYRGF, FRA: 8PY1) has informed the Company that, in addition to successfully replicating the production and collection of material in the dedicated product recovery unit (commonly referred to as the “baghouse”), HPQ Silica Polvere Inc.’s (HSPI)[1]proprietary Fumed Silica Reactor (FSR) pilot plant operated under a semi-continuous feeding approach during Phase 1 Test #5 — two key steps in advancing the FSR toward commercial validation.

Significant Improvement Achieved in the Purity and Quality of Fumed Silica Produced

Material analysis conducted by the Leading Global Fumed Silica Manufacturer (LGFSM) confirmed several notable improvements in the fumed silica produced during Phase 1 Test #5 compared to Test #4:

Carbon-based impurities were reduced by 85%.

Other impurities were significantly lowered , with reductions ranging from 50% to 86% .

, with reductions ranging from . Material surface area increased by 57%, indicating a substantial enhancement in product performance characteristics.

“Taken together, the results from Phase 1 tests 4 and 5, along with operational data from the three earlier tests, validate the successful 20-fold scale-up of the Fumed Silica Reactor—from lab to pilot scale, and from batch to semi-continuous production,” said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon and HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. “These results confirm that key material properties can be reliably reproduced and even improved at larger scale, establishing a solid foundation for future process optimization.”

Phase 2 Testing to Focus on Advancing Material Surface Area Performance

With the successful validation of process replicability at pilot scale, testing is now progressing into Phase 2, which will focus on further improving the material’s surface area. The upcoming tests aim to produce fumed silica materials with BET surface areas up to 300 m²/g.

“Having overcome the key technical challenges to reach this Phase 1 completion milestone, we believe the remaining steps—specifically achieving the targeted surface area range with the FSR—are now well within reach,” added Mr. Tourillon.



Image 1) Material produced and collected in the baghouse, during Phase 1 Test #5, and

sent to the leading global fumed silica manufacturer under the LOI.

“With Phase 1 testing successfully completed, we now look forward to the launch of Phase 2 with great anticipation,” added Mr. Tourillon.

REFERENCE SOURCES

[1] A wholly owned subsidiary of HPQ Silicon Inc., when technology supplier PyroGenesis announced its intention to exercise its option to acquire a 50% stake in HSPI in May 2024.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is a technology company focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with world-class technology leaders PyroGenesis Inc. and NOVACIUM SAS—of which HPQ is a shareholder—the company is developing the materials and process technologies essential to achieving net-zero goals.

HPQ activities are centred around the following pillars:

1) Becoming a green, low-cost (Capex and Opex) manufacturer of Fumed Silica using the FUMED SILICA REACTOR, a proprietary technology owned by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc., being developed for HSPI by PyroGenesis. 2) Working with R&D partner NOVACIUM SAS, to become a producer of silicon-based anode materials for battery applications. 3) Developing Innovative processes to generate and use Hydrogen: a. METAGENE™, a low-carbon, chemical-based, on-demand, high-pressure autonomous hydrogen production system, is being developed by NOVACIUM SAS of which HPQ holds the exclusive North American (Canada, USA, and Mexico) license. b. WASTE TO ENERGY (W2E), a new process to transform black aluminum dross into a valuable resource, is being developed by NOVACIUM SAS, of which HPQ holds the exclusive North American (Canada, USA, and Mexico) license. HPQ is also a shareholder in NOVACIUM SAS. 4) Becoming a zero-CO 2 low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our PUREVAPTM“Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), a proprietary technology owned by HPQ being developed for HPQ by PyroGenesis.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis, a high-tech company, is a proud leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. PyroGenesis’ shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada (TSX: PYR), the OTCQX in the US (OTCQX: PYRGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany (FRA: 8PY). www.pyrogenesis.com

