HRPA and Globe Content Studio Launch “The New Work: An HRPA Podcast”

Toronto, ON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New Work: An HRPA Podcast (The New Work), produced by the Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) and the Globe Content Studio, officially launches.

This new series features bold conversations with visionary HR leaders, C-suites, and innovators who are reimagining how we work, lead, and thrive in today’s rapidly evolving world. From artificial intelligence and equity to culture and leadership, The New Work explores how we can unlock the full potential of our world’s most powerful resource: people.

“Our workplaces are being reshaped at an unprecedented pace,” said Jodi Kovitz, CEO of the HRPA. “This podcast brings together influential and visionary leaders to share real, actionable insights on how to build cultures where performance and wellbeing go hand in hand. It’s about sparking a new conversation around the human experience at work, one rooted in innovation, equity, and integrity.”

Season one is co-hosted by Jodi Kovitz as well as Sachi Kittur, Vice President of Human Experience and Innovation at the HRPA. Featured guests include:

KeyAnna Schmiedl, Chief Human Experience Officer, Workhuman

Helen Davies, Senior Vice President, Head of Talent, TD Bank Group

Sabrina Geremia, Vice President & Country Managing Director, Google Canada

Each episode is designed to meet the urgency of today’s workplace challenges while pointing toward the opportunities of tomorrow: rethinking how AI shapes human potential, building workplaces grounded in equity and belonging, and creating cultures where performance and wellbeing are intrinsically linked.

Together, these stories form a powerful platform for ideas and impact, equipping leaders at every level to not just adapt to the future of work, but to define it.

Episode one of The New Work is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, The Globe & Mail, and all major podcast platforms.



CBJ Newsmakers