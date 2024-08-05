Hudbay Provides an Update on Snow Lake Operations due to Wildfire Evacuation Order

TORONTO, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) continues to respond to the wildfire situation in northern Manitoba and is working closely with local and provincial authorities to ensure its employees remain safe as well as comply with the mandatory wildfire evacuation order effective today for the town of Snow Lake. As a result, the Company has enabled a controlled, safe and orderly temporary suspension of operations in Snow Lake.

Through the Company’s emergency preparedness procedures, all assets have been secured, and a limited workforce remains at site to conduct ongoing monitoring programs and assist with emergency activities. Hudbay believes its infrastructure and facilities in Snow Lake are well-protected from the wildfires and have a low risk of being damaged. Activities in Flin Flon continue unaffected given the current wildfires are not located near the city of Flin Flon. Some exploration activities near Snow Lake have been paused.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our employees, their families, local First Nations members and the communities we serve. With the current unprecedented dry conditions in northern Manitoba, our team continues to manage through the intermittent wildfire situation, and we are proud of the proactive actions taken to minimize impact to our people and our facilities,” said Rob Carter, Hudbay’s Senior Vice President, Canada. “We expect a quick and safe return to full operations as soon as possible, and we will continue to work with local and provincial authorities to ensure continued rebuilding of our communities after this difficult wildfire season.”

Hudbay expects operations to resume efficiently once the wildfire situation improves, given the effectiveness of the Company’s emergency preparedness procedures and the insights gained from previous wildfire experiences. The Company continues to expect to achieve its annual guidance metrics for Manitoba in 2025 despite the temporary wildfire impacts.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward- looking information includes information that relates to, among other things, statements with respect to potential impacts from wildfires on the Company’s operations in Manitoba, including expectations for the return to normal operations at the Lalor mine and the New Britannia and Stall mills and the ability to achieve annual guidance expectations. Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events.

Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, assumptions related to the return to normal operations, the ramp-up of production and the ability to achieve annual guidance that, while considered reasonable by Hudbay at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency or other factor materialize or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Hudbay does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay’s operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum. Hudbay’s growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona (United States), the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: “We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities.” Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

