Humanoid Global Welcomes Dr. Ahad Armin to its Technical Advisory Committee

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that Dr. Ahad Armin, PhD, P.Eng has joined the Company’s Technical Advisory Committee.

Dr. Armin is a Lecturer in the School of Mechatronic Systems Engineering at Simon Fraser University (SFU), with over a decade of combined academic and industry experience in robotics, manufacturing, and mechanical simulation. His work spans finite element modeling, dynamic systems, actuator development, and smart materials.

“Dr. Ahad Armin brings decades of experience and rare depth across robotics, mechanical systems, and advanced manufacturing, making him an ideal advisor to evaluate technical readiness and drive investment decisions. Ahad understands the practical physics that governs force, form, and motion. We’re fortunate to have his guidance as we underwrite the companies shaping the next era of humanoid robotics,” said Joshua Matettore, CEO of Humanoid Global.

Dr. Armin will advise on areas such as mechanical system design, dynamic modeling, and applied robotics to support Humanoid Global’s technical due diligence and portfolio development.

Dr. Armin has also previously held academic roles at Red Deer Polytechnic, the University of Saskatchewan, and Amirkabir University of Technology. His industry experience includes building intelligent automation systems at the Centre for Innovation in Manufacturing (CIM), leading structural simulations at Canadian Mat Systems, and optimizing 3D-printed, high-pressure components at Intelirain.

“I’m proud to join Humanoid Global’s Advisory Board in support of its bold investment vision. Backing groundbreaking technologies in humanoid robotics and embodied AI is not only timely but essential. I look forward to contributing my technical expertise in robotics, sensors, actuators, and mechatronic system design to help evaluate and grow a portfolio of high-impact companies across this emerging ecosystem,” said Dr. Armin.

The advisory agreement has a term of twelve months that will begin on July 28, 2025. Either party has the right to terminate the advisory agreement at any time.

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company also announces that pursuant to its Stock Option and RSU Plans, it has granted a total of 50,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and 50,000 restricted share units to Dr. Armin, subject to CSE approval. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.61 for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant. The Options will vest in equal tranches every quarter with full vesting in 4 quarters from the grant date. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one Share of the Company on vesting. The RSUs will vest immediately and expire on July 28, 2030.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCPK:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners. Learn more: https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

Investors interested in connecting with Humanoid Global can learn more about the Company by contacting Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information, please contact: Geoff Balderson, Chief Financial Officer, Humanoid Global Holdings Corp., (604) 602-0001.

