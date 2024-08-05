Humber River Health to Open James B. Neill Simulation Centre, Strengthening Ontario’s Healthcare Workforce and Advancing Innovative Patient Care

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Ontario’s healthcare system faces unprecedented strain, Humber River Health is taking decisive action to help build a stronger, future-ready workforce with the launch of the James B. Neill Simulation Centre — a $10 million project led by a transformative $5 million gift from philanthropist James B. Neill.

Scheduled to open in March 2026, the Centre will provide advanced, simulation-based training to more than 7,000 doctors, surgeons, nurses, and support staff each year.

Ontario is facing a projected shortage of 78,000 doctors by 2031 and 117,600 nurses by 2030. The need to train and retain skilled healthcare professionals has never been greater, and simulation-based training offers a proven solution. Simulation training can reduce medical errors, improve patient safety, and is estimated to deliver a 101.7% return on investment over four years by lowering turnover and increasing efficiency.

Redefining the Future of Care

The James B. Neill Simulation Centre will feature a 3,195-square-foot, state-of-the-art learning environment that empowers healthcare professionals to practice critical, high-stakes decision-making in realistic, risk-free scenarios. Using high-fidelity simulators, trainees will navigate situations ranging from patient deterioration to emergency response — fostering teamwork, critical thinking, and evidence-based care.

Every year, the Centre will support training for:

2,000 nursing students

200 allied health students

700 physicians

350 medical learners

4,000 clinical staff, as well as first responders, community partners, and healthcare collaborators

Humber River Health will increase training capacity for nurses by 18%, enabling an additional 280 nurses to be trained each year — directly addressing critical labour gaps in Northwest Toronto and beyond.

Training will include advanced robotic and surgical systems such as the ROSA® Knee System and da Vinci Xi® Surgical Robot — technologies that have already improved patient outcomes, reduced healing times, and helped Humber address surgical wait times through greater precision and efficiency.

“By investing in advanced simulation technology, we will not only equip our healthcare professionals with the skills needed to navigate the complexities of modern medicine, but also position Humber as a model for healthcare innovation across the province,” said Dr. Sebastian Rodriguez-Elizalde, Orthopaedic Surgeon and Co-Chair of the Robotics Program at Humber River Health.

The James B. Neill Simulation Centre will also feature lifelike, high-fidelity mannequins such as Lucina, a childbirth simulator that enables healthcare teams to safely practice every stage of labour and delivery — from early contractions to complex emergencies. Beyond typical labour scenarios, Lucina simulates sudden complications such as cardiac arrest and postpartum hemorrhage, giving trainees the opportunity to build confidence, refine teamwork, and prepare for the unpredictable realities of patient care.

“This is all about investing in the future,” said James B. Neill, a lifelong community advocate. “We are training people today to perform life-changing care in years to come.”

Strengthening the System

Through this investment, Humber River Health is preparing to meet both immediate workforce needs and long-term system demands.

The Centre will serve as a hub of innovation and collaboration, supporting interprofessional learning across clinical and non-clinical staff, medical learners, and healthcare industry partners from Humber River Health and other hospitals.

“This transformational gift has helped bring our vision to life,” says Jennifer Stewart, President & CEO of Humber River Health Foundation. “The James B. Neill Simulation Centre will expand career pathways in Ontario, strengthen our workforce, and shape a future-ready healthcare system beyond the walls of Humber River Health as we embark on building the next chapter of leading-edge, safe, efficient and equitable healthcare.”

“The James B. Neill Simulation Centre represents a bold step forward in empowering our people and advancing high-quality care,” says Barbara Collins, President & CEO of Humber River Health. “By expanding opportunities for learning, teaching, and career development, we are not only enhancing safety and excellence in patient care but also reinforcing the collaborative partnerships that drive innovation. As always, Humber River Health remains a leader in building a future-ready healthcare system, one that reflects our values and sets a new standard for care.”

About James B. Neill

A lifelong community advocate, James B. Neill is known for his philanthropic leadership and commitment to ensuring accessible, top-tier care close to home. His transformative gift to Humber River Health reflects his deep belief in investing in the people and technology that will shape the future of healthcare for generations to come.

About Humber River Health

Humber River Health is one of Canada’s largest community acute care hospitals, serving a population of more than 850,000 people in the northwest Greater Toronto Area. The multi-site hospital currently operates out of its Wilson Avenue acute care site, Finch, and Church Campus’ with over 4,000 employees, approximately 700 physicians, and over 500 volunteers. Humber River Health uses a custom combination of technology and clinical expertise to rebuild elements of care, making technology work for staff and physicians, giving them more time to spend with patients. With the support of its incredible teams, a strong will, and determination, Humber River Health is committed to Lighting New Ways in Healthcare. For more information, please visit hrh.ca.

