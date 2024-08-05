Hut 8 Schedules Full-Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America’s largest Bitcoin miners, today announced it will release financial results for the full year of 2024 before the market opens on March 3, 2025. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Investors can join the live webcast here. Analysts can register here.

Supplemental Materials and Upcoming Communications

The Company expects to make available on its website materials designed to accompany the discussion of its results, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data. For important news and information regarding the Company, including investor presentations and timing of future investor conferences, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://hut8.com/investors, and its social media accounts, including on X and LinkedIn. The Company uses its website and social media accounts as primary channels for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Upcoming Conferences and Events

February 12, 2025: Maxim Group Digital Assets 2025: To Bitcoin and Beyond Conference, Virtual

February 24–25, 2025: Capacity Media Metro Connect USA, Fort Lauderdale

February 24–28, 2025: Bitcoin Investor Week, New York

February 25–27, 2025: Infocast ERCOT Market Summit, Austin

March 11–12, 2025: Cantor Crypto, Digital Assets & AI Infrastructure Conference, Miami

March 16–18, 2025: 37th Annual ROTH Conference, Dana Point

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. has a portfolio comprising fifteen sites: five Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one non-operational site in Alberta. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Hut 8 Investor Relations

Sue Ennis

[email protected]

Hut 8 Media Relations

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers