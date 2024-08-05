Hydreight Technologies Enters the At-Home STI Testing Market With Exclusive Distribution and 50,000 Pre-Orders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight” or the “Company”), a digital health platform enabling on-demand care, pharmacy fulfillment, and enterprise healthcare services across the United States, today announced its entry into the rapidly expanding at-home sexually transmitted infection (“STI”) pre-screening market through an exclusive distribution agreement with Health Screen Collective (“HSC”).

Under the agreement, Hydreight will serve as the exclusive distributor of HSC’s at-home STI pre-screen testing kits across its national platform. The Company has already secured approximately 50,000 pre-orders, with deliveries expected to begin in early 2026.

A Widespread, Under-Diagnosed Public Health Reality

Sexually transmitted infections represent one of the most prevalent and under-diagnosed healthcare challenges in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately one in five people in the U.S. is living with an STI at any given time, with tens of millions of new infections occurring annually. Despite this prevalence, a significant portion of infections remain undiagnosed due to stigma, inconvenience, cost, and long wait times associated with traditional clinic-based testing.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than one million curable STIs are acquired every day, underscoring the scale of the issue and the growing need for accessible, private screening solutions.

Testing in Minutes, Not Days

HSC’s at-home STI pre-screen testing kits are designed to deliver results in minutes rather than days, enabling faster awareness and earlier engagement with care. Using validated lateral-flow immunoassay technology, the kits allow individuals to collect samples privately at home through clear, step-by-step instructions, eliminating the need for clinic visits or laboratory processing delays at the initial screening stage.

Depending on the selected panel, the kits provide pre-screening for multiple common infections, including:

Chlamydia trachomatis

Neisseria gonorrhoeae

Trichomonas vaginalis

Mycoplasma genitalium

Candida albicans

Gardnerella vaginalis

This approach addresses one of the most critical gaps in STI care today: speed matters. Faster screening enables earlier clinical decisions, reduces transmission risk, and improves patient follow-through.

Accuracy & Sensitivity Highlights

According to product validation data and Instructions for Use provided by Health Screen Collective, the at-home STI pre-screen testing kits demonstrate high levels of sensitivity, specificity, and overall accuracy across multiple screened pathogens. The tests utilize validated lateral-flow immunoassay technology and are designed to detect clinically relevant infection markers with performance characteristics comparable to commonly used laboratory-based screening methods for initial detection. These accuracy metrics support the kits’ role as reliable pre-screening tools, enabling faster identification of potential infections and earlier clinical follow-up when integrated into licensed care pathways.

From Pre-Screening to End-to-End Care

The kits are positioned as pre-screening tools, designed to help individuals identify potential infections earlier and take appropriate next steps. When integrated into Hydreight’s platform, users can move seamlessly from pre-screening to licensed medical review, confirmatory testing, clinical consultation, and treatment coordination, where clinically appropriate.

This integrated workflow transforms at-home testing from a standalone product into a connected digital healthcare experience, addressing both access and continuity of care.

Why This Matters for Hydreight

STI screening is a high-frequency, repeat-use healthcare category, driven by public health guidelines and ongoing patient behavior. The combination of recurring screening needs, rapid results, and integrated clinical follow-up aligns directly with Hydreight’s platform-first strategy.

The initial 50,000 pre-orders reflect early demand from enterprise partners, healthcare operators, and distribution channels seeking scalable, at-home pre-screening solutions that can be deployed nationally and embedded into broader digital care workflows.

“This category highlights exactly why our platform exists,” said Shane Madden, Chief Executive Officer of Hydreight. “When you combine fast, at-home screening with licensed providers and national fulfillment, you remove friction from a category that desperately needs it. That’s where real healthcare transformation happens.”

Platform Leverage, Not a One-Off Product

Hydreight views at-home STI pre-screening as another example of how its infrastructure can be leveraged to rapidly launch and scale healthcare services across large, fragmented markets. Rather than operating as a single product, the Company expects this offering to drive repeat engagement, downstream clinical services, pharmacy fulfillment, and long-term platform utilization.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform has hosted a network of over 3000 nurses, over 300 doctors and a pharmacy network through its Doctor networks across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne – Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s, peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, and modular end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

