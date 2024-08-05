HydroGraph Expands U.S. Operations with New Austin Headquarters

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a leading producer of ultra-pure graphene, today announced it has signed a lease on August 8, 2025, for a new 20,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Austin, which will replace its current space and represents an increase of nearly 100% in size. There are no material terms to the lease. The new headquarters will serve as the company’s central hub for graphene production and commercialization in the United States.

The facility, located at 2101 East St. Elmo Road, is scheduled to be operational by February 2026. HydroGraph expects to employ 30 people at the site by 2027, subject to business needs and market conditions.

The expansion reflects the company’s plan to strengthen its presence in the U.S. manufacturing corridor, with considerations including access to talent and proximity to partners.

“Our new headquarters in Austin marks an important step as we continue to scale operations in the U.S.,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and CEO of HydroGraph. “The expanded facility positions us closer to leading talent and strategic partners, supporting our efforts to bring high-purity graphene into commercial applications across multiple industries.”

HydroGraph’s move is expected to support the company’s strategy to scale its patented detonation synthesis process, which produces high-purity graphene and syngas. The Austin headquarters will serve as the base for U.S. operations and customer collaborations in industries such as aerospace, defense, energy storage, and advanced materials.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene meets the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, which very few companies worldwide achieve. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s future personnel appointments; the Company’s plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

