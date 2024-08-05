HydroGraph Joins CSE25 Index

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”), a leading producer of ultra-pure graphene, today announced that it has been added to the CSE25 Index, which is comprised of the 25 largest companies on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

“We are thrilled to join the CSE25 Index, reflecting the tremendous growth HydroGraph has enjoyed as a member of the exchange,” said Kjirstin Breure, CEO of HydroGraph. “As the producer of the world’s purest graphene products , we are working closely with innovators and leaders across global industries to unlock new ways to reduce weight, improve strength or mechanical benefit, or apply the other unique properties of graphene to their next generation product needs.”

This announcement comes on the heels of several recent achievements, including new patent awards, development advancements across multiple graphene applications, new additions to the HydroGraph Board of Directors, and a new headquarters to expand U.S. operations, among others. Additionally, the Company has announced it is in the process of securing a final agreement for a new production facility to support rapid scale-up of manufacturing capacity and other strategic relationships to further its graphene application opportunities in large addressable markets.

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1-214-597-8200

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

[email protected]

888-317-4687



