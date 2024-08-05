HydroGraph to Showcase Fractal Graphene™ at Advanced Materials Show in Birmingham, UK

• VP of R&D Dr. Christopher Sorensen to Present on Proprietary Explosion Synthesis Process July 9 at 14:45 BST in Theatre 3

• Visit Stand #1058 to Discover How HydroGraph’s Unique Fractal Graphene™ Combines High Purity, Efficiency, and Versatility to Power Advanced Materials

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”) the producer of one of the world’s highest purity graphene, today announced it will showcase its Fractal Graphene™ and its proven performance across a wide range of applications including energy storage, coatings, composites, plastics, sensors, and concrete. With its unique morphology and purity, Fractal Graphene™ is a graphene material engineered for high performance and intended to support advancements across several industries. The company will present the material and its capabilities at the 2025 Advanced Materials Show in Birmingham, U.K., July 9-10 (Stand #1058).

HydroGraph’s Vice President for Research and Development, Dr. Christopher Sorensen, will deliver a featured presentation titled “Chamber Explosion Synthesis of Fractal Graphene Aggregate” on Wednesday, July 9, from 14:45 to 15:15 BST in Theatre 3, as part of the Advanced Carbons Council track. The session will offer insight into HydroGraph’s patented graphene production method and its ability to produce high-purity, turbostratic graphene with efficiency and consistency.

HydroGraph’s patented explosion synthesis process produces Fractal Graphene™ and Reactive Graphene™, two graphene-based materials that are engineered to meet rigorous standards for purity, performance, and sustainability. Fractal Graphene™, with its 99.8% purity and identical batch-to-batch consistency, can be used at 10–100x lower concentrations than traditional graphene nanoplatelets—potentially reducing costs while supporting improvements in strength, durability, and energy efficiency across applications.

Key industries that may benefit include automotive, packaging, construction, textiles, electronics, energy storage, and defense. HydroGraph’s technical team will showcase its materials, which have applications in, but not limited to:

Thermoplastic compounds

Protective coatings

Composites

Cement and concrete

Batteries and supercapacitors

Biosensors

Lubricating oils and greases

HydroGraph’s senior leadership team, including President and CEO Kjirstin Breure, will be onsite to meet with customers, partners, and investors. The team will present the latest performance data, real-world use cases, and technical updates on how Fractal Graphene™ is being used to help companies explore lighter, stronger, thinner, and more resource-efficient product development.

“Fractal Graphene™ provides a combination of high purity, batch consistency, and performance at low concentrations that enables customers to pursue product innovation while managing cost and sustainability objectives,” said Breure. “We welcome engineers, product developers, and industry leaders to meet with us at the show to learn more about our materials and how they can support their development goals.”

As industries seek decarbonization and resource efficiency, HydroGraph’s production process is designed to operate with a lower energy and carbon footprint compared to traditional graphene manufacturing methods. The company’s approach is intended to reduce both the environmental and economic costs associated with integrating graphene into advanced materials.

HydroGraph invites all attendees to visit stand #1058 to view demonstrations, meet its experts, and learn how Fractal Graphene™ may be integrated into their material strategies.

For more information, visit https://hydrograph.com .

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c680435-f13d-4322-bcc8-63b8eee720ff



