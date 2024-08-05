Hypercharge Announces Appointment of Tony Geheran to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) (the “Company” or “Hypercharge”), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tony Geheran to its board of directors (the “Board”), effective October 10, 2025.

Mr. Geheran is a seasoned telecommunications executive with more than 30 years of experience leading large-scale technology and operations programs in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland and currently serves as the President of Strategic Broadband Consulting.

Previously, Mr. Geheran served as Chief Operations Officer at TELUS, where he led the company’s national digital transformation, managed network infrastructure, and strengthened customer trust through dependable service delivery. Over more than two decades with TELUS, he played a key role in scaling one of Canada’s largest telecommunications networks, helping drive its evolution from a traditional telecom provider to a fully digital, customer-focused technology company. He designed and led TELUS’s award-winning fibre build program, expanding broadband access nationwide and improving customer experience across field operations, contact centres, and digital teams.

Mr. Geheran has participated in senior leadership forums at Harvard University, Stanford University, and the University of Toronto, and served on the TELUS Digital board of directors, chairing the Governance and Nominating Committee. He is a graduate of Cranfield School of Management, holds a Professional Certificate in Business Administration from the Open University, and earned professional qualifications in mechanical and electrical engineering during his service in the Royal Navy.

“I am delighted to welcome Tony to the Board,” said David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge. “He brings a rare combination of digital transformation and large-scale network operations expertise, along with a deep understanding of how digital infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and scale come together to drive growth. Tony’s strategic mindset and experience building high-performing organizations will play an important role as we continue to grow our network and shape the future of electrification.”

“The connection between digital and electrification is the next frontier of innovation,” said Mr. Tony Geheran. “Hypercharge is building the foundation for that future – where connected infrastructure, data, and customer experience converge to make EV charging and energy management smarter and more accessible. I’m excited to contribute to that vision and support the company’s next phase of growth.”

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Geheran, the Company has approved a grant of 500,000 stock options (the “Options”) pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan. The Options are exercisable at the closing price of the Company’s common shares on October 10, 2025, for a term of 5 years, and are to vest as to 25% every 6 months.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

[email protected] | +1 (888) 320-2633

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



CBJ Newsmakers