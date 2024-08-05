HyroTrader Announces Global Expansion and Industry Recognition as One of the Leading Crypto Prop Firms

Prague, Czech Republic, Sept. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HyroTrader announced its focus on global expansion and industry recognition as one of the best crypto prop firms, reinforcing its role as a market leader redefining the trading landscape through innovation and scale. Founded in 2023 by entrepreneur Samuel Drnda, HyroTrader has rapidly evolved from an ambitious startup into a worldwide force with 34 full-time employees, a community of 30,000+ traders, offices in Prague and Dubai, and a growing reputation as a true pioneer in crypto prop trading.

From Startup Roots to Industry Leadership

HyroTrader’s journey began with founder Samuel Drnda, a dynamic entrepreneur who previously built and exited a company specializing in automation, machine learning, and AI, and also led a performance marketing agency with more than 40 employees. At just 24 years old, Drnda launched HyroTrade, a crypto CFD trading platform that attracted thousands of users.

During this period, Drnda also gained valuable experience at Golem Trading, a traditional Prague-based prop firm. It was there that he identified a significant market gap: while forex traders had access to firms like FTMO, which generated over $213 million in 2023, crypto traders had no equivalent. In response, Drnda pivoted the business to launch HyroTrader — an evaluation-based crypto prop firm offering real opportunities for traders to scale with capital, tools, and education.

The First to Innovate: Bybit API Integration

HyroTrader made headlines by becoming the first crypto prop firm to introduce direct API integration with Bybit. This breakthrough redefined the trading experience, enabling traders to seamlessly connect their accounts and trade in ways never seen before. Competitors soon followed, but HyroTrader had already set the standard. “When we innovate, the industry follows,” said CEO Samuel Drnda. “We don’t just participate in this market — we move it forward.”

Scaling Capital Access for Traders

The company continues to raise the bar, giving traders the ability to access funded accounts up to $200,000, profit splits of 70–90%, and the chance to scale up to $1 million in trading capital. To date, HyroTrader has funded over 700 traders, processed more than $2 million in payouts, and built a global community of 30,000+ active users.

This commitment to transparency and growth has earned HyroTrader repeated recognition, with features in respected outlets including:

Community and Global Presence

HyroTrader has also established itself as a true community leader. In late 2024, the company hosted a high-profile trading tournament at Bybit HQ in Dubai, where the top 30 crypto traders competed. The event went viral, generating more than 170,000 social media views and cementing HyroTrader’s reputation as one of the most forward-thinking players in the industry.

Currently, HyroTrader’s team includes 34 full-time employees — 15 based in Prague and the rest working remotely worldwide. To accelerate global growth, the company is now opening a new office in Dubai, a leading hub for international crypto trading.

Combating Fraud with Decentralization

As prop trading grows in popularity, fraudulent projects have also emerged. HyroTrader is tackling this issue head-on by building a decentralized crypto prop trading protocol. This new solution will record trader evaluations and performance transparently on the blockchain, offering verifiable trading histories and setting a higher standard across the sector.

Investing in People and Product Development

HyroTrader has now entered its most ambitious growth phase yet, aggressively expanding its team and investing in product development to ensure scalability. “By bringing in the best talent and building scalable technology, we’re preparing for the next stage — serving over a million traders worldwide,” Drnda emphasized.

Future Roadmap

Looking ahead, HyroTrader is preparing several major initiatives designed to cement its position at the forefront of the industry:

New Scalable Application (2025): Launching a next-generation platform designed to support over 1 million users.

Crypto Fund for Algo Traders: Providing real capital to algorithmic traders for testing, validation, and scaling of strategies.

Expanding API Integrations: Partnering with additional leading exchanges to broaden access to prop trading and generate substantial trading volume.

About HyroTrader – A Trusted Name Among the Best Crypto Prop Firms

With consistent innovation, industry-first integrations, and a bold roadmap for the future, HyroTrader continues to solidify its position as one of the best crypto prop firms worldwide.

“HyroTrader was built to empower traders with real opportunities,” said Drnda. “From Bybit API integration to decentralized protocols, everything we do is about pushing the industry forward while protecting and supporting our community.”

To learn more about HyroTrader or apply for a trading challenge, visit hyrotrader.com .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CBJ Newsmakers